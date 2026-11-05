Man armed with sword shot, killed by Douglas County deputies

The Brief Bradley Cox, 53, of Villa Rica, was shot and killed Wednesday evening during a SWAT operation at his home in Douglas County. Investigators say Cox displayed a sword when SWAT deputies encountered him inside the home. Two deputies opened fire, striking him multiple times. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation. No deputies were injured.



A 53-year-old man was shot and killed by Douglas County SWAT deputies Wednesday evening after authorities say he displayed a sword during a confrontation inside his home.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Bradley Cox of Villa Rica. The shooting happened Nov. 4 at a home in the 3000 block of Connors Road, where deputies had responded to an earlier shooting.

According to the GBI, Douglas County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area around 6:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

While investigating, deputies approached another man at the scene, later identified as Cox. Investigators said Cox retreated into his home, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

SWAT team enters home after negotiations fail

What they're saying:

When SWAT deputies arrived, they attempted to negotiate with Cox, but he refused to comply with their commands, according to the GBI.

Deputies then reportedly deployed OC gas, a chemical irritant, in an attempt to force Cox out of the home. When he continued to refuse to leave, SWAT deputies entered the residence.

Investigators said deputies encountered Cox in a hallway, where he displayed a sword toward law enforcement officers.

Two SWAT deputies opened fire, striking Cox multiple times.

Deputies removed Cox from the home, and Douglas County emergency medical personnel immediately provided medical assistance. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The GBI did not release information about the condition of the man found with the initial gunshot wound or explain the circumstances surrounding that shooting.

GBI investigating deadly shooting

What's next:

Cox's body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI's online tip portal or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.