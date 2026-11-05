Train collides with tractor-trailer near college in Decatur

The Brief A train and tractor-trailer collided Thursday in Decatur near Agnes Scott College. The crash happened along West College Avenue, leaving cargo from the truck scattered on the ground. Police are directing traffic around the crash scene. No information has been released about injuries or what caused the collision.



A train collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday near Agnes Scott College in Decatur, spilling cargo from the truck and disrupting traffic along West College Avenue.

What we know:

The collision happened at a railroad crossing along West College Avenue. Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a CSX train and a tractor-trailer, with cargo scattered on the ground near the tracks.

Police officers were at the scene directing drivers through the area as crews responded to the collision. The crash caused traffic disruptions near the college, although the extent of the road closures was not immediately clear.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about possible injuries or what led to the collision. It was also unclear what the tractor-trailer was transporting or whether the train sustained any damage.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.