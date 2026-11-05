Flash flooding triggers evacuations, rescues in North Georgia

The Brief Emergency evacuations are underway in McCaysville, where rapidly rising floodwaters have trapped residents in homes and vehicles. Swift-water rescue teams are responding to stranded residents, but mudslides are making it difficult for emergency crews to reach some areas. More than 5 to 6 inches of rain fell in parts of northern Gilmer and southern Fannin counties, sending runoff into the Toccoa River and triggering dangerous flooding near the Tennessee state line.



Emergency evacuations and swift-water rescues were underway early Thursday morning in parts of North Georgia after heavy overnight rainfall caused rivers and creeks to rise rapidly, flooding communities and leaving some residents trapped in their homes and vehicles.

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What we know:

The flooding has been particularly severe in McCaysville in Fannin County, where emergency officials issued an alert ordering residents along the river to evacuate immediately and seek higher ground.

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Flooding was also reported in downtown Blue Ridge, while a flash flood emergency was issued just across the Tennessee state line, affecting areas near McCaysville and Ducktown.

McCaysville declares state of emergency, closes city

The mayor and City Council of McCaysville have declared a state of emergency and closed the city to unauthorized personnel until further notice as severe flooding continues to threaten the community.

All access points into the city have been closed, including River Road, Mobile Road, Blue Ridge Drive and Highway 68 from Tennessee. Only authorized public safety and emergency response personnel are permitted to enter.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to stay away, avoid barricades and allow emergency crews to continue rescue operations and assess widespread flooding and damage. McCaysville Public Safety Director and Police Chief Michael Otis Earley said the mandatory restrictions are necessary to protect lives and ensure emergency responders can work safely. The closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents trapped as floodwaters rise

Emergency crews began receiving calls overnight from residents unable to escape their homes and motorists trapped in vehicles as water levels rose rapidly in low-lying areas along creeks and rivers.

Swift-water rescue teams were called in to help evacuate residents and reach those stranded by the flooding.

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"The water levels began to rise rapidly around some of the low-lying areas along the creeks and rivers, and started getting calls with people unable to get out of their homes, trapped in vehicles," an emergency official said.

"So we had to call in swift water rescue teams and start rescuing and evacuating people."

Mudslides have complicated rescue operations, making it more difficult for emergency crews to reach some of those trapped by rising water.

Officials are urging residents to avoid flooded roads and never attempt to drive through standing or moving floodwaters.

More than 6 inches of rain reported in some areas

What we know:

The flooding follows widespread heavy rainfall across the North Georgia mountains, with portions of northern Gilmer and southern Fannin counties receiving more than 5 inches of rain over a 24-hour period. Some locations recorded more than 6 inches.

Much of that rainfall is now draining into the Toccoa River, contributing to rapidly rising water levels downstream near McCaysville and the Tennessee border.

A flash flood emergency was issued for an area just across the state line, where communities near Ducktown were also experiencing dangerous flooding.

The concentration of heavy rainfall across the region has increased the threat of additional flooding as runoff continues moving through local waterways.

Flooding reported in downtown Blue Ridge

Local perspective:

Video captured by Dana Joy Chastain showed flooding in downtown Blue Ridge as heavy rain affected communities throughout Fannin County.

The flooding was not limited to the immediate McCaysville area, with swollen creeks and rivers creating hazardous conditions across portions of the North Georgia mountains.

Emergency crews continued rescue and evacuation operations early Thursday. The number of people rescued or evacuated was not immediately available, and there were no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths in the information provided.

Rain continues across metro Atlanta

What's next:

While the most serious flooding was concentrated in the North Georgia mountains, rain also moved through metro Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Temperatures in downtown Atlanta were around 69 degrees during the morning hours, with additional showers moving through the area.

Some clearing is expected later Thursday, although skies are forecast to remain mostly cloudy at times. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for the remainder of the week.

Residents in flood-prone areas of North Georgia are urged to monitor emergency alerts, follow evacuation instructions and avoid traveling through flooded areas as water continues draining into rivers and streams.