Fulton County reentry program offers affordable housing for former inmates

The Brief A new Fulton County housing program called Project Rebuild is providing stable, affordable living spaces for formerly incarcerated residents. Social entrepreneur Keith Lewis operates six homes across metro Atlanta with monthly private units priced around $600. Organizers aim to expand the initiative to between 50 and 100 units next year through state legislative support and reimbursements.



A new Fulton County transitional housing initiative is opening doors for formerly incarcerated men and women striving to reenter the community and avoid homelessness.

Fulton County transitional housing

What we know:

Social entrepreneur Keith Lewis launched Project Rebuild to help people transition from incarceration into secure living environments. The program operates six homes across metro Atlanta, currently housing fewer than 25 tenants in private living spaces configured for personal convenience.

"It's a sad time in certain spaces so we want to bring the light that we share," Lewis said. "So many people are just strapped financially and the last thing we want you to do is wonder where you're going to lay your head at night."

Units cost approximately $600 per month, providing a low-cost option for individuals rebuilding their lives while connecting them to social services. Participants enter the program primarily through criminal justice pipelines, diversion programs and mental health referrals.

"We take people that are coming out of the system take people that are coming out of accountability court, take people that are coming out of therapist, that's our main pipeline right now," Lewis added.

Foundation and community mission

The backstory:

Lewis has worked to assist men and reduce fatherless households through his initiatives I'm a Father F1rst and L&R Investments. Project Rebuild represents his latest community endeavor aimed at curbing local homelessness by removing housing obstacles for returning citizens.

Expansion and public funding

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed the specific neighborhoods hosting the residential homes or disclosed how much state funding will be requested during upcoming legislative sessions.

Legislative push for growth

What's next:

Lewis plans to significantly increase capacity over the coming year by seeking state financial backing at the Georgia State Capitol.

"I would love to have 50-100 units and really be affordable living and that's going to take work at the capital to have government reimbursements," Lewis said.

Community housing resources

What you can do:

Individuals interested in learning more about the affordable housing program or seeking assistance can contact Iamfather First.