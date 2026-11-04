North Georgia forecast: Strong storms, isolated tornadoes possible today

The Brief A powerful cold front is bringing showers and thunderstorms to metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Wednesday, with rain spreading eastward throughout the day. North Georgia faces a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk, with damaging winds, localized flooding and a few brief tornadoes possible. Storms could linger into early Thursday, but a drier cold front will bring sunshine and cooler, more seasonable temperatures for the weekend.



Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are bracing for a stormy Wednesday as a powerful cold front stretches across much of the continental United States, bringing widespread showers, thunderstorms and the possibility of isolated severe weather.

LATEST WEATHER FORECAST & ALERTS

What we know:

The system is moving eastward, pushing rain into northwest Georgia early Wednesday before spreading across the rest of the region through the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and potentially damaging weather.

North Georgia is under a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk, the lowest category on the severe weather scale. While widespread severe storms are not expected, a few storms could become strong enough to produce damaging winds, localized flooding and brief, isolated tornadoes.

The greatest concern for severe weather will develop Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening and nighttime hours.

Storms spread across North Georgia on Wednesday

What We Expect:

Showers began moving into western portions of North Georgia early Wednesday, including areas around Calhoun, Rome and northern Floyd County. A few areas of rain were also developing between Carrollton and LaGrange.

As the cold front continues its eastward movement, showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread across metro Atlanta and North Georgia during the late morning and afternoon.

Some storms will bring periods of heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning and gusty winds.

By the early evening, the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms will increase. However, the storms are expected to be scattered, meaning some communities could experience heavy downpours and strong winds while nearby areas remain relatively dry.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue on and off through Wednesday night, with some showers potentially lingering into early Thursday.

What are the biggest severe weather threats?

Big picture view:

Although the overall severe weather risk is relatively low, the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is monitoring three primary hazards.

Damaging winds: Stronger thunderstorms could produce wind gusts capable of bringing down tree limbs and causing isolated damage.

Localized flooding: Heavy downpours could overwhelm drainage systems and create flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

Brief tornadoes: A few isolated, short-lived tornadoes cannot be ruled out, particularly if stronger thunderstorms develop.

The Level 1 severe weather designation indicates a marginal risk, meaning isolated severe thunderstorms are possible but are not expected to affect every community.

Residents should remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly during the afternoon and evening when the strongest storms are most likely.

Warm temperatures help fuel the storms

Despite the rain and thunderstorms, temperatures will remain relatively warm Wednesday, with afternoon highs reaching the 70s.

That warmth will help provide some of the atmospheric energy needed for stronger thunderstorms to develop as the cold front moves through.

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher Thursday and Friday, bringing another stretch of unseasonably warm weather before a second cold front arrives.

Unlike Wednesday's system, the next cold front is expected to be considerably drier.

Weekend forecast brings sunshine and cooler weather

What's next:

The second cold front will move through North Georgia over the weekend, bringing a return to more seasonable November temperatures.

Rain chances are expected to decrease, with sunshine returning for much of the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will settle into the mid- to upper 60s, providing more comfortable conditions for outdoor activities.

The cooler pattern is expected to continue into the beginning of next week.

Metro Atlanta and North Georgia forecast

⛈️Wednesday, Nov. 4 — Stormy and warm

Highs in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms spread across North Georgia, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and isolated severe storms possible. Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk.

🌧️Wednesday night — Lingering storms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue, with isolated strong storms possible during the evening. Rain chances gradually decrease overnight.

🌦️Thursday, Nov. 5 — Gradual improvement

A few lingering showers are possible early, followed by improving conditions and warmer temperatures.

🌤️Friday, Nov. 6 — Warm conditions continue

Temperatures remain above seasonal averages ahead of another approaching cold front.

☀️Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8 — Sunny and cooler

A drier cold front brings more sunshine and seasonable temperatures, with afternoon highs generally in the mid- to upper 60s.

🍂Early next week — Seasonable November weather

The cooler pattern continues, with daytime highs generally in the 60s.

How to stay safe during Wednesday's storms

What you can do:

With the possibility of damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes, residents should keep an eye on changing conditions throughout Wednesday.

Anyone traveling during periods of heavy rain should allow extra time and avoid driving through flooded roads. Outdoor activities may need to be postponed if lightning develops nearby.

Residents should also have a reliable way to receive severe weather warnings, particularly during the evening and overnight hours.

While not everyone will experience severe weather, the combination of a powerful cold front, warm temperatures and developing thunderstorms means conditions could change quickly across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.