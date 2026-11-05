Man shot during northwest Atlanta car break-ins; search for suspects

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The Brief Atlanta police are looking for suspects caught on surveillance camera who shot a man and broke into nine cars in northwest Atlanta on Oct. 27. Investigators said the suspects were prowling around a vehicle along New Jersey Avenue NW when they spotted the owner, opened fire and shot him twice. The shooters took off in a silver Hyundai Elantra, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify multiple suspects who are accused of shooting a man twice and breaking into nine cars in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Investigators said a group of thieves were prowling a man's car along New Jersey Avenue NW around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.

When the thieves spotted the owner, they opened fire and shot him twice, according to police.

The alleged shooters took off in a silver Hyundai Elantra, allegedly firing several more shots down the street as they sped away.

Police later discovered nine vehicles in the area had been broken into. Atlanta police released surveillance video and photos of the suspects in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Atlanta police are searching for multiple suspects seen on surveillance video who allegedly broke into nine cars and shot an owner twice along New Jersey Avenue NW in northwest Atlanta on Oct. 27, 2024 (Atlanta Police Department).

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or shared an update on his condition.

Investigators have not publicly identified the suspects or confirmed how many people were involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with details about the suspects or the silver Hyundai Elantra can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters do not have to share their name or any identifying information to remain eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, online at stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477.