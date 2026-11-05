PHOTOS: Record flooding in North Georgia after storm

Historic flooding devastated parts of North Georgia early Thursday, Nov. 5, after torrential overnight rainfall sent the Toccoa River surging over its banks, inundating homes, businesses and roads. Some of the worst damage was reported in McCaysville, near the Tennessee state line, where floodwaters submerged vehicles, swept away bridges and left some homes underwater. At least 30 people were rescued as emergency crews worked to reach stranded residents. Photos from across the region show the extent of the destruction, from flooded downtown streets and washed-out roads to homes surrounded by rising water.

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Image 1 of 53 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

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