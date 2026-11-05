Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Nov. 6-8, 2026

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From holiday lights and live music to food festivals, art exhibits and family-friendly fun, metro Atlanta is packed with things to do this weekend. Whether you're looking for a free outing or a special night out, here's what's happening around town and North Georgia.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Zoo Atlanta’s giant panda debut

Nov. 6

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang make their public debut as Zoo Atlanta celebrates the grand reopening of the newly renovated Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove. The $6 million renovation includes expanded dayrooms, new climbing structures and pools designed to improve panda welfare and enhance the visitor experience.

NETHERWORLD’s 30th season finale

Nov. 6-7

NETHERWORLD Haunted House, Stone Mountain

These are the final nights to experience the haunted attractions Curse of the Collector and Beyond Oblivion: Legacy of Evil. Lights On Tours, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the sets, props and special effects, begin at 3:30 p.m. both afternoons. Guests can also visit the Halloween Midway and House of Creeps Monster Museum or try one of five escape rooms.

Día de los Muertos Festival

Nov. 7

Woodstock Arts, Woodstock

Celebrate with live music, local vendors and the creation of a community ofrenda. Admission is free.

Atlanta Area School for the Deaf Fall Festival

Nov. 7

Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Clarkston

Enjoy a free family festival open to neighbors, families, the Atlanta Deaf community and other guests. The event will be presented in American Sign Language and English, with ASL interpreters available. Admission is free; games and food cost extra. No ticket is required.

Chatt Hills Porchfest

Nov. 7

Serenbe’s Grange Hamlet, Chatt Hills

This free, family-friendly event features live music on scenic porches, regional artists, food trucks, vendors and activities such as face painting and crafts. SKS Executive Chef Nick Ritchie will also give a live cooking demonstration at the Serenbe Cooking School, preparing coffee-coriander-rubbed steak with butternut-sage polenta and honey-sherry glazed shallots.

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival

Nov. 7-8

Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta

Get a jump on holiday shopping at this free, two-day outdoor arts festival featuring original works from 155 artists and artisans. Visitors can browse fine art and handmade crafts, watch live artist demonstrations, enjoy children's activities and listen to live DJs. Local food trucks will also be on-site.

Atlanta Fair

Through Nov. 8; hours vary by day

Across from Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

The city’s longest-running annual fair features two new rides, Fireball and The Jumping Jumbos, plus favorites such as the Expo Wheel, bumper cars and the Himalaya. The midway also offers family rides, carnival treats and local food. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $3 for children 42 inches and under, $5 for taller guests Monday through Thursday and $10 Friday through Sunday; ride tickets and unlimited ride armbands are sold separately.

MUSIC & COMEDY

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Brahms Revealed

Nov. 5 and 7

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Experience an evening of classical music as Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann continues the orchestra's season-long celebration of Johannes Brahms. The program features an orchestral suite by Johann Sebastian Bach, Brahms' Academic Festival Overture and his Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by acclaimed pianist and ASO artist-in-residence Anna Geniushene.

Starbar Homecoming

Nov. 6-7

Star Community Bar, Atlanta

Celebrate decades of Atlanta's local music scene as the beloved Little Five Points venue prepares to close at the end of the year. This two-night reunion features bands from the 1990s and early 2000s, including the Moto-Litas, the Woggles, the Lost Continentals, the Lizardmen, Sonoramic Commando and Jitney Rays. Several groups are reuniting specifically for the event. Tickets are $25 for one night or $40 for both nights.

Atlanta Opera: Silent Night

Nov. 7-15

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Experience the Atlanta Opera's season-opening production of Silent Night, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell. Inspired by the remarkable true story of the 1914 Christmas truce during World War I, the production follows enemy soldiers who temporarily set aside their weapons to share a moment of peace and humanity amid the horrors of war.

Concert for the Planet

Nov. 7

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

Celebrate the Captain Planet Foundation's 35th anniversary with a nostalgic night of '90s-inspired music and entertainment. The event features a live performance by the Wallflowers and a DJ dance party set by Yola. Proceeds will benefit programs supporting young environmental leaders around the world. Tickets start at $38.75.

Eliot Bronson album release show

Nov. 7

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Celebrate the release of Arrive, the seventh studio album from award-winning Atlanta singer-songwriter Eliot Bronson. Produced by Oliver Wood at the Wood Brothers' Nashville studio, the new record features Bronson's signature blend of vivid storytelling, heartfelt lyrics and memorable melodies. The hometown performance marks the release of the album on his independent New Pain Records label.

Athens Symphony Orchestra: Fall Concert

Nov. 8

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

The orchestra’s "Study Abroad" program takes audiences on a musical journey through destinations and cultures, concluding with George Gershwin’s "An American in Paris."

Stone Mountain Chorus: Harmony Through the Years

Nov. 8

Red Clay Theatre, Duluth

Celebrate 45 years of music with the Stone Mountain Chorus during a special anniversary performance. The concert will revisit selections from the group's award-winning repertoire while honoring its decades-long commitment to preserving and promoting barbershop harmony, a uniquely American musical tradition.

Dirty Brew Brunch at Jagger Suite

Nov. 8

Jagger Suite, downtown Atlanta

Enjoy coffee-inspired cocktails, brunch bites, live music and rooftop views at this afternoon event with Belvedere Vodka. The drink menu includes the Revolver Dirty Brew, Matcha Espresso and Lychee Screwdriver, while Chef Luis will serve dirty brew French toast bites, short rib sliders, chicken and waffles, and savory quiche. DJ Unruely will provide music.

honestav: The Sweet American Boy Tour

Nov. 8

Center Stage, Atlanta

Alternative artist and songwriter honestav brings his tour supporting his sophomore album, Sweet American Boy, to Atlanta. The album blends alternative rock, folk and hip-hop, with raw, personal songwriting.

Coming up

Palmetto Saxophone Quartet

Nov. 11

Morgan Hall, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw

Enjoy an evening of contemporary chamber music with the Palmetto Saxophone Quartet, known for its energetic performances and creative programming. The concert will feature a selection of works for saxophone ensemble, including the premiere of Dark, too, blooms and sings by composer David Kirkland Garner.

DeKalb Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 17

First Baptist Church of Decatur, Decatur

Experience an evening of orchestral music featuring Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, a sweeping work known for its powerful melodies and dramatic orchestration. The concert will also spotlight the winner of the orchestra's Young Artists Concerto Competition.

THEATER & ARTS

Peachtree Village International Film Festival

Nov. 5-8

Courtland Grand Hotel and other venues, Atlanta

Discover independent films and emerging filmmaking talent at this annual international film festival. Founded in 2005 as the Sweet Auburn International Film Festival, the event celebrates diverse voices and storytelling through screenings and programming at venues throughout Atlanta.

ATL StyleWriters Jam

Nov. 6-8

Atlanta Beltline, Southeast, Eastside, Southside and Southwest Trails

Watch Atlanta's street art scene come alive during this free, three-day celebration of graffiti and stylewriting culture. Local pioneers and artists from across the country will create colorful installations in real time, giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process from initial sketches to finished artwork. The event highlights the history and evolution of Atlanta's stylewriting community.

Once Upon a One More Time

Through Nov. 7

Out Front Theatre, Atlanta

This new musical blends 23 Britney Spears hits into a fairy-tale story. A fairy godmother gives classic heroines copies of The Feminine Mystique, setting them on a path to rethink their stories.

Sam Taylor-Johnson: She Was I

Through Jan. 23, 2027

Jackson Fine Art, 3122 E. Shadowlawn Ave. NE, Atlanta

Explore the work of British artist, photographer and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in an exhibition examining identity and self-expression through photography and film. The collection spans her early black-and-white portraits from the 1990s to her newest series, Self Portrait in Dark Water, making its U.S. debut.

Like Father at Alliance Theatre

Through Nov. 15

Alliance Theatre, Hertz Stage, Atlanta

Catch the world premiere of Like Father, a coming-of-age musical about 17-year-old Chris, whose life takes an unexpected turn following her father's arrest. The production explores family relationships, identity and the challenges of growing up as Chris navigates an uncertain future.

Los Porfiados (The Stubborns)

Through Nov. 29

Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore 14 interactive inflatable sculptures, some reaching 17 feet tall, in this playful outdoor installation by Chilean creative studio gt2P. Inspired by Chile’s classic roly-poly toy, the exhibit is the 10th project in the High’s outdoor installation series.

"American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez"

Nov. 6

Jesse Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

See a free screening of the documentary about playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez, creator of "Zoot Suit" and "La Bamba." Directed by David Alvarado, the film follows Valdez’s journey from migrant farmworker to influential artist and explores how his theater company, El Teatro Campesino, used performances to support farmworkers. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the screening begins at 7 p.m.

Coming Up

Mystic Pizza

Nov. 10-11

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

The musical adaptation of the 1988 romantic comedy follows three young women navigating love, friendship and family. Its soundtrack includes ’80s and ’90s hits such as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now."

FORTE Friday: Silent Night

Nov. 13

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Join The Atlanta Opera’s FORTE members and young professionals for a pre-opera cocktail hour with small bites and one drink voucher before Silent Night. Inspired by the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War I, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera follows soldiers from opposing armies who find common ground through music. Tickets are $80.

FOODIE EVENTS

Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-Off and Bluegrass Festival

Nov. 6-7

Historic Cabbagetown, Atlanta

The 23rd annual festival kicks off Friday night with live music and comedy from Dad’s Garage from 8-10 p.m. Saturday’s events include an 8 a.m. Romp 5K, a chili cook-off beginning at 12:30 p.m., live music on six stages and an artist market. More than 15 restaurants and 50 home cooks are expected to compete. Chili-tasting spoons cost $12 in advance and $18 on festival day.

Diwali menu at IKARA

Nov. 6-8

IKARA, Midtown Atlanta

Chef Yugal Sharma is serving a special menu for Diwali featuring regional Indian dishes and traditional sweets. Options include dry aloo gobi, Rajasthani raj kachori, laal maas, cucumber raita and rose-and-gur mawa ladoo.

Decatur Wine Festival

Nov. 7

Decatur Square, 111 E. Court Square, Decatur

Sample more than 350 wines from 70 tasting stations at this annual festival in downtown Decatur. Guests can also purchase sweet and savory treats from local vendors, enjoy music from a DJ and hit the dance floor. The event is open to adults 21 and older. Tickets cost $65 in advance or $75 on the day of the festival.

Taste of Kennesaw

Nov. 7

Downtown Kennesaw, Main Street

Sample dishes from more than 35 local restaurants at this annual food festival benefiting five area charities. Visitors can explore a variety of flavors, enjoy drinks in the Beer Garden and support local businesses. Admission is free, with food samples priced from $1 to $10 each.

Brew Your Cask Off

Nov. 7

SweetWater Brewing Company, Atlanta

Sample more than 30 one-of-a-kind casks from Atlanta-area breweries at this 21-and-older festival. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, and the event will also feature live music and local vendors. Tickets are $30.

Afternoon in the Country

Nov. 8

The Inn at Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

Celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary with tastings from 80 chefs, restaurants, wineries, spirits partners and farms beneath big-top tents in the gardens surrounding the Inn at Serenbe. The afternoon also features live music, a cake raffle and an auction with dining, travel, food and wine packages. General admission tickets are $300 and VIP tickets are $500. Proceeds support grants and scholarships for women in the culinary, beverage and hospitality fields.

Coming Up

Atlanta Fish Market Oyster Fest

Nov. 14

Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta

Sample seafood from more than 20 stations, including oysters prepared raw, fried, Rockefeller-style and roasted, along with shrimp po’boys and lobster rolls. The event also features live music, DJs, specialty cocktails and vendor tents. Tickets are $69 and include access to the food stations and event spaces; cocktails are sold separately. A raffle will benefit Giving Kitchen, which supports food service workers facing unexpected hardships. The event is rain or shine.

COMMUNITY & FAMILY FRIENDLY

ATL StyleWriters Jam

Nov. 6-8

Lee + White, Atlanta

This free, three-day exhibition celebrates Atlanta’s style-writing culture and the artists who have shaped it.

Wilderness Inquiry Community Day

Nov. 7

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Spend a day exploring nature with free admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Visitors can explore the grounds, check out exhibits from community partners and take a short paddle along the Chattahoochee River aboard a 10-person canoe known as a "canoemobile." Admission is free, but advance registration is required.

Autumn Nights at The Veranda

Nov. 7, 14 and 21

The Veranda Historic Inn, Senoia

Take in the fall atmosphere at the historic inn in downtown Senoia during this seasonal evening event.

Northwest Beltline Bike Tour

Nov. 7

PATH parking lot, Atlanta

Join trained volunteer guides for a 12-mile group ride along the Atlanta Beltline’s Northwest corridor.

Car washes support Special Kneads and Treats

Nov. 7

Participating car washes across Georgia

Eighteen Georgia car washes will donate $2 from every paid wash to Special Kneads and Treats, a nonprofit bakery that provides meaningful employment opportunities for people with special needs. Find a participating car wash through the fundraiser page.

Atlanta Punk Flea Market

Nov. 7-8

Yaarab Shrine Temple, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta

Browse an eclectic collection of vintage clothing, vinyl records, original artwork, comic books, handmade jewelry and unusual collectibles at this two-day alternative shopping event. The market brings together independent artists, makers and vendors offering one-of-a-kind finds. Admission is $10 for both days, and children 12 and younger get in free.

"American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez"

Nov. 8, beginning at dusk

D.H. Stanton Park, Atlanta

This free, family-friendly film screening explores the life and work of Luis Valdez, the artist behind El Teatro Campesino and films including "Zoot Suit" and "La Bamba."

Coming Up

Tree Tour: History and Change on the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail

Nov. 14

Inman Perk Coffee, Atlanta

A docent-led stroll explores Atlanta history, city views and seasonal horticulture along the Beltline Arboretum.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

Opens Nov. 20 for a limited time

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step into an immersive Minecraft adventure and help save a village from a zombie attack. Guests will travel through eight Minecraft realms, encounter familiar creatures and collect resources to craft a life-saving potion, using an interactive handheld device to guide the quest. No prior Minecraft experience is needed. Tickets start at $32, with group, multi-pack and flexible-date options available.

SPORTS

Atlanta Miles for Melanoma 5K

Nov. 8

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

Run or walk for a good cause at this annual 5K supporting melanoma research and awareness. Participants can help raise funds for the Melanoma Research Foundation while enjoying a morning of fitness and community involvement. Forefront Dermatology will also provide free skin cancer screenings during the event. Registration costs $45 for runners and $40 for walker

Coming Up

Peach State Classic

Nov. 12-15

Senoia Raceway, Senoia

The four-day event brings dirt-track racing and drivers from across the region to the Coweta County track.

The Rivus Fan Experience: Tailgate Watch Parties

Nov. 14 and 28

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on Missouri and Georgia Tech at this free, all-day football gathering, with big screens, food, drinks and interactive activities.

JEEP & CAR SHOWS

New Mount Gilead Baptist Church Car Show

Nov. 7

Walmart, Blue Ridge

Jeeps, classic cars and motorcycles are welcome. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place in the Best Classic, Best 4x4 and Best Bike categories. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 on-site. Proceeds benefit the church's building repair fund.

Harvest Festival Antique Tractor & Car Show

Nov. 7

Madison County Harvest Festival, Danielsville, Georgia

Show off your antique tractor, classic car or muscle car during the inaugural Harvest Festival Antique Tractor & Car Show. The family-friendly event features People’s Choice and Best in Show awards. Early registration is $20 and includes multiple vehicles or tractors under one registration.

25th Annual Monroe County Moose Lodge Toy Run

Nov. 7

Monroe County Moose Lodge, Forsyth

Separate routes are planned for motorcycles and cars, followed by a BBQ lunch. The event also features silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets. Registration is $20 per person.

Veterans Day Benefit Car Show

Nov. 7

Dunwoody Village Shopping Center, Dunwoody

Check out a variety of classic and modern vehicles, vote for your favorites and explore displays featuring military, police and fire vehicles. The event supports nonprofits affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Admission is free for spectators, while vehicle registration costs $25.

Celebrate Recovery Car & Bike Show

Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Perlis Park, Cordele

All vehicles and motorcycles are welcome. Registration is on-site and costs $20 per vehicle. Proceeds benefit Celebrate Recovery.

Covington Bike Fest

Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Square, Covington

The bike show benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Activities include vendors, bike games, live music and a 50/50 drawing.

HOLIDAYS

Atlantic Station’s 2026 Holiday Lineup

Nov. 5-Jan. 19

Atlantic Station, Midtown Atlanta

Holiday events include a new lights display at Ellipse Park on Nov. 5, outdoor skating from Nov. 14-Jan. 19 and a free screening of "The Grinch" on Nov. 19. On Nov. 21, visitors can explore the Holiday Passport Experience, then watch Santa’s arrival parade at 6 p.m. and the annual tree lighting at 7 p.m. Santa’s House opens Nov. 22 and welcomes families through Christmas Eve. The season also includes an Angel Tree gift drive benefiting local children and a community celebration on Dec. 5.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Nov. 7-Dec. 31

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Celebrate the holiday season with more than 2 million twinkling lights, festive music and live Christmas shows throughout the park. Families can enjoy holiday-themed entertainment and seasonal attractions, including a ride aboard the Scenic Railroad, as Stone Mountain Park transforms into a winter wonderland.

The Elf Upstairs holiday pop-up

Nov. 7-Jan. 3

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern at Halcyon, Alpharetta

HOBNOB is transforming its upper level into a holiday wonderland inspired by the movie "Elf," with festive decorations and themed food and drinks. The menu includes a Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins Cotton Candy Martini, Angry Elf Sliders and tableside s’mores with North Pole Hot Chocolate. The pop-up is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to close and weekends from 10 a.m. to close; guests must be 21 or older after 9 p.m. Semi-private weekday events for up to 60 guests are available to book.

Winter WonderLights Season Premiere

Nov. 12

State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA, Athens

Get an early look at the garden’s holiday light show during this premiere celebration, which includes light displays, food, drinks, s’mores and VIP parking.

Skate City Springs

Nov. 13-Jan. 18, 2027

City Green, Sandy Springs

The open-air rink returns with one-hour skating sessions, holiday decor and free Skate Helpers. Glow skating takes place every night after dark, and Disco Slide Fridays begin Nov. 20. Saturday theme parties run from 8-10 p.m.; skaters who dress up get free hot cocoa. Tickets include skate rentals and cost $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 2-9 Monday through Thursday, and $18 for adults and $15 for children Friday through Sunday. Advance reservations are recommended.

L.L.Bean Atlanta holiday pop-up

Nov. 13-22

56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Suite 15, Buckhead

L.L.Bean is bringing a taste of New England to Atlanta with a limited-time holiday pop-up featuring classic items such as Bean Boots and Boat and Totes. Visitors can take part in free activities including custom embroidery, holiday card making, live portrait sketches on select dates and an interactive storytelling experience. The pop-up offers an early look at the brand ahead of its planned first Georgia store in 2028.

Winter WonderLights

Select dates Nov. 19-Dec. 30

State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA, Athens

Explore a half-mile accessible trail of illuminated displays, including Winter Wondercave, Jingle Bell Lane, Northern Lights and Cone Tree Forest. Hot chocolate and fireside s’mores will be available.

Holiday Sip & See

Nov. 20

Downtown Newnan

Browse festive storefronts, seasonal merchandise and a night market during downtown Newnan’s holiday shopping kickoff.

Senoia Alive After Five

Nov. 20

Downtown Senoia

Enjoy extended shopping hours, local dining and community entertainment along Senoia’s Main Street.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Nov. 21

Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

This family-friendly holiday show combines acrobatics, aerial performances and comedy with a soundtrack of modern seasonal favorites.

Acworth Turkey Chase

Nov. 21

Historic downtown Acworth

The 18th annual Turkey Chase features a 5K through downtown and along Lake Acworth. The event benefits Acworth’s Tackle Hunger Program; participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations.

Santa’s Post Office Presented by Truist

Nov. 21-Dec. 24

The Battery Atlanta

Children can visit Santa, share their wish lists and take complimentary photos with their own cameras. Papa Elf will make special appearances on select dates.

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

Nov. 22

Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Musicians and singers from the original Broadway cast of "Rock of Ages" perform ’80s hits by Journey, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Foreigner, Poison and others.

Holiday Tree Tour: Atlanta Beltline Arboretum Eastside Trail

Nov. 27

Inman Perk Coffee, Atlanta

Take a Black Friday stroll through the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum to see local art and Tiny Doors and learn about the area’s history.

Plaid Friday

Nov. 27

Downtown Newnan

Support independent businesses while browsing local boutiques and looking for holiday gifts in Newnan’s historic downtown.

Atlanta Christkindl Market in Senoia

Beginning Nov. 27 and continuing into December

Downtown Senoia

The European-inspired holiday market features wooden vendor stalls, handcrafted gifts, seasonal food and drinks.

Santa on the Square

Nov. 27

Court Square, downtown Newnan

Santa arrives by fire truck for Newnan’s community tree lighting, with festive activities and opportunities for families to visit with Santa.

Atlanta Beltline Indie Market Experience: Small Business Saturday

Nov. 28

Atlanta Beltline Marketplace at Pittsburgh Yards

Shop a curated lineup of local makers, entrepreneurs and creatives during this Small Business Saturday event.

Tree Lighting Presented by Wellstar

Nov. 28, 5-8 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta

The Battery’s annual tree lighting includes live entertainment on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, special appearances and family activities.

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