How mountain terrain played a role in historic North Georgia flooding

The Brief Steep mountain terrain and rapid watershed runoff created the destructive flooding that submerged McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee. Much of the heaviest rainfall fell on the surrounding ridges rather than over the towns themselves, funneling downhill directly into the river basin. The fast-moving surge pushed the Toccoa River hundreds of yards past its banks, sweeping massive tree trunks and debris into downtown bridges.



Torrential downpours over surrounding mountain ridges funneled runoff into downtown McCaysville and Copperhill overnight, triggering record-breaking flash flooding that swamped the valley basin in just hours.

Here is how mountain geography fueled the historic north Georgia flooding:

What we know:

Both towns' geographical layout played a major role in the speed and severity of the disaster.

McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, sit inside a relatively narrow river valley flanked by steep mountain terrain. When heavy downpours hit the high ridges late Wednesday and early Thursday, the water drained into creeks and streams that funnel directly toward the lower elevations where homes, roads, and commercial districts are built.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes explained that much of the rain responsible for the surge did not fall directly over downtown McCaysville. Instead, torrential rain soaked the surrounding peaks, sending massive volumes of runoff rushing downhill into the Toccoa River and its tributaries.

Since the water drained off the steep slopes all at once, the river rose faster than it could carry the volume downstream.

The concentrated runoff created a rapid and powerful surge. Forbes estimated that the Toccoa River spread several hundred yards beyond its natural banks, overtopping a local bridge and submerging an intersection roughly a football field's length away.

The current was strong enough to dislodge and carry mature trees downriver. At one bridge in McCaysville, debris and massive logs—some measuring 3½ to 4 feet in diameter—piled up against the bridge supports.

Where is Fannin County, McCaysville, Georgia?

Local perspective:

McCaysville is located in Fannin County in northern Georgia, roughly 100 miles north of Atlanta. Copperhill sits immediately across the state line in southeastern Tennessee.

Although they are separate municipalities in different states, the communities share a downtown area, with visitors able to walk from one state to the other in a matter of steps.

The Toccoa River flows through McCaysville before becoming the Ocoee River in Tennessee.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether local drainage networks or mountain infrastructure played any role in worsening the flooding.

Engineers have not completed safety assessments to confirm whether debris piled against the bridges caused structural damage.

Leaders have not outlined what long-term flood mitigation projects might be considered to protect the mountain basin from future storms.