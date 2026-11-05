North Georgia floods: School closures, impacts for Friday in Fannin County

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The Brief Historic flooding in North Georgia has forced school, government, and court closures across the hardest-hit mountain communities for Friday. Fannin County has closed all public schools and the county courthouse, while Blue Ridge City Hall will also remain shuttered. Neighboring Gilmer County Schools confirmed regular classes and normal operations will proceed as scheduled.



Historic flooding across North Georgia mountain communities has prompted government and school closures for Friday as road crews and emergency responders continue cleanup and damage assessments.

What we know:

Here is the running list of confirmed school schedules, government office closures, and municipal service impacts across the region:

Fannin County

Fannin County Schools: CLOSED on Friday, Nov. 6.

Fannin County Courthouse: CLOSED on Friday, Nov. 6.

City of Blue Ridge: Blue Ridge City Hall will be CLOSED on Friday, Nov. 6.

Gilmer County

Gilmer County Schools: OPEN and operating on a normal schedule Friday, Nov. 6.

The backstory:

The widespread closures follow catastrophic, record-setting flooding that inundated North Georgia mountain communities late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Intense rainfall across steep mountain terrain drained rapidly into the Toccoa-Ocoee River basin, sending torrents of runoff into lower-elevation valleys. The river surged roughly 16 feet in just 12 hours, reaching a record crest near 18 feet and spilling hundreds of yards beyond its banks.

The waters submerged downtown streets, damaged homes and washed out culverts and secondary roadways across Fannin County, including the border towns of McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Murray counties to mobilize state resources after more than 80 people were rescued from dangerous floodwaters.

While skies cleared by Thursday afternoon, officials shuttered schools and county offices for Friday to keep cars and school buses off compromised rural routes while public works crews evaluate bridges, clear thick mud and silt.

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What you can do:

Residents who suffered property or structural damage from the floodwaters are urged to submit an online report through the Fannin County EMA self-reporting portal to help state and county officials assess disaster response needs.

Drivers are reminded never to drive around road closure barricades or through standing water.