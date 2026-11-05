Wanted Atlanta felon tied to 18 cases arrested after foot pursuit

article

The Brief Atlanta police took wanted robbery suspect Javonte Avery into custody on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW after deploying a Taser during a foot chase. Officers arrested Avery on Saturday following tips placing him in southwest Atlanta, linking him to 18 criminal investigations across the city. The convicted felon and repeat retail theft suspect faced an active robbery warrant stemming from a Sept. 21 CVS incident.



It was no trick when Atlanta police got a tip about the location of a wanted criminal and now the violent felon is being treated to another round through the judicial system.

Atlanta police chase suspect

What we know:

Javonte Avery was wanted in connection to at least 18 Atlanta Police cases.

On Halloween, police got a tip stating Avery was at a business in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

Video posted to APD's official Facebook page shows officers arriving, jumping out of their car, and running after him.

After the brief pursuit, officers used a Taser on him, forcing Avery to the ground.

Javonte Avery's arrest

What they're saying:

Once Avery was face down on the ground, officers placed him in handcuffs, at which point he asked officers, "What did I do?"

An officer simply replied, "Javonte Avery, it's been a long time, brother." Avery then looked up towards the officer.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when Avery will make his first court appearance or whether an attorney has been retained to represent him.

CVS robbery

The backstory:

Investigators previously identified Avery as a repeat retail theft offender and a convicted felon tied to multiple cases spanning several years.

Avery was wanted in connection with 18 open Atlanta police cases, including a Sept. 21 robbery at the CVS on 842 Peachtree St. NE.