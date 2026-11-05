Grady Memorial Hospital asks public to help identify injured pedestrian

The Brief Atlanta hospital officials need public assistance identifying an injured woman struck by a vehicle on Northside Drive. The patient arrived via EMS on Oct. 16 and remains unable to communicate due to severe medical trauma. Social workers urge anyone who recognizes her physical description to call Grady Memorial Hospital immediately.



Doctors and social workers at Grady Memorial Hospital are turning to the Atlanta community to identify an injured woman who was struck by a car on Oct. 16 and remains unable to communicate.

Grady Hospital patient identification

What we know:

Emergency medical technicians transported the woman to the hospital after a driver struck her in a Burger King parking lot on Northside Drive in Atlanta. Hospital staff describe her as a white woman between 40 and 50 years old, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds. She has blue eyes along with gray or light-colored hair.

Search for patient relatives

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined the woman's name or located any family members. Because of her medical condition, she cannot speak with caregivers to provide personal information.

Contacting Grady Social Services

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the woman from her physical description or has information about her identity should call the Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.