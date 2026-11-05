Mandatory curfew ordered for McCaysville after devastating flooding

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The Brief A mandatory daily curfew is in effect for McCaysville from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Thursday, Nov. 5, until further notice. The restricted zone covers the entire downtown business district, East and West Tennessee Avenue and Toccoa Avenue. Police checkpoints have been established to verify residents and property owners seeking access.



A mandatory overnight curfew takes effect Thursday evening in McCaysville as emergency personnel work to secure damaged properties and clear streets following catastrophic flooding.

Police Chief and Public Safety Director Michael O. Earley announced the curfew will run daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice due to extensive structural damage throughout the riverfront city.

What we know:

Access to designated zones will be strictly restricted during curfew hours. The restricted areas include:

The entire Downtown McCaysville Business District

East Tennessee Avenue (including residential properties)

West Tennessee Avenue (including residential properties)

Toccoa Avenue (including residential properties)

Law enforcement officers have set up checkpoints at access points into the restricted zones. Residents and business owners within the curfew boundaries must stop at the checkpoint, where officers will verify residency or ownership before granting entry.

Chief Earley stated the curfew is intended to safeguard heavily damaged buildings, prevent unauthorized access and looting, protect public safety, and ensure utility and emergency personnel can operate without obstruction.

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The backstory:

The curfew follows a sudden surge of floodwaters that left McCaysville's commercial and residential core severely compromised within hours.

During the height of Thursday morning's flooding, the swollen Toccoa River burst through storefronts, shattering windows, buckling foundational walls and knocking out electrical grids.

The force of the current carried massive logs, vehicles, and loose propane tanks directly into bridge pilings and street intersections, while emergency crews simultaneously battled structural fires and gas leak risks.

With dozens of businesses and homes left wide open, filled with mud and stripped of functional security systems or power, city leaders instituted a hard perimeter to prevent secondary disasters and unauthorized foot traffic while structural engineers and recovery teams evaluate street safety.

What they're saying:

Earley stressed that the strict restrictions are necessary to protect compromised properties and ensure emergency teams can work without interference.

"These measures are being implemented to protect public safety, safeguard damaged and affected properties, prevent unauthorized access and allow emergency personnel and recovery crews to carry out their responsibilities safely and efficiently," Earley said.

Earley also acknowledged the severe emotional and financial toll the disaster has taken across the mountain town.

"We recognize the tremendous hardships our community is experiencing," Earley said. "Many of our residents and business owners have suffered devastating losses, and we understand the uncertainty and frustration surrounding this emergency. Please understand that every decision being made is focused on protecting lives, maintaining public safety and helping our community recover."

City officials asked the public for continued support and patience as utility and municipal crews push forward with clean-up operations.

"We respectfully ask everyone to continue praying for our residents, business owners, emergency responders, city employees and our entire community as we navigate these extremely difficult times," Earley said, adding that the city remains committed to doing everything possible to help citizens through the recovery.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced a specific date or benchmark for when the nightly curfew will be lifted.

Authorities have not detailed specific penalty measures or citations for individuals caught violating the curfew order without authorization.

City officials have not released an official timeline for when closed downtown roads will fully reopen to non-resident traffic.

What you can do:

Residents who do not live or operate a business within the restricted zone are instructed to stay off city streets during curfew hours.

Those living within the designated perimeter should carry identification proving residency or property ownership when approaching law enforcement checkpoints.

Fannin County Emergency Management is asking residents and business owners who suffered flood or storm-related damage to report it online through the county's Crisis Track portal. Officials emphasized that community submissions are critical to documenting total losses across the area, mapping the hardest-hit zones and coordinating state and federal relief assistance.