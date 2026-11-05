Caught on camera: Atlanta police hunt gunman after woman shot repeatedly

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The Brief Atlanta police are hunting for an armed man who repeatedly shot a woman inside a vehicle on Osborne Street SW on Tuesday night. The gunman pulled the critically injured victim into the street, attempted to fire again before his weapon jammed, and stole the car. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.



An armed carjacker repeatedly shot a woman Tuesday evening on Osborne Street SW before driving away in her vehicle and firing at her again as she scrambled for help, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police assault investigation

What we know:

Officers rushed to the intersection of Osborne Street SW and Murphy Avenue SW around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday following reports of gunfire, investigators said. Responding units found a woman in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Video of the man was released by police.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit said the victim and the gunman were sitting inside a car when the man opened fire without warning. He shot the woman multiple times before yanking her out of the seat and onto the pavement.

The attacker tried to fire again, but the handgun malfunctioned, according to police. He then got behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle and fired toward the woman as she tried to seek emergency assistance.

Unidentified shooter remains loose

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victim or the gunman. Authorities have also not disclosed a motive or confirmed whether the victim and the shooter knew each other prior to the gunfire.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the scene to identify any suspects involved.

Submitting Crime Stoppers tips

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with details about the shooting or the person seen in the shared surveillance footage to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta immediately.

Tipsters can submit information anonymously without providing personal details and remain eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for details that lead to an arrest.