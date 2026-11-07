Family remembers Gwinnett brothers shot, killed during vape sale

The Brief Gwinnett County police arrested Alexander Canela-Panchi, 19, in connection with the fatal shooting of two teenage brothers in Lawrenceville. Family members identified the victims as 14-year-old freshman Antoine Boykin and 17-year-old high school senior Jordan Boykin. Police reported the suspect claimed the deadly encounter began as a planned sale of vape cartridges.



The family of two teenagers gunned down in Lawrenceville is remembering the two brothers who were shot and killed on Wednesday during a vape sale turned wrong.

Tragic Lawrenceville shooting scene

What we know:

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Heather Stone Way around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gwinnett County police reported that the suspect told them he met 14-year-old Antoine Boykin and 17-year-old Jordan Boykin to sell them vape cartridges.

Both brothers died at the scene. Officers arrested 19-year-old Alexander Canela-Panchi and charged him with murder.

Family remembers teen victims

The backstory:

Both victims attended Collins Hill High School. Antoine, a freshman, played basketball and helped around his neighborhood.

Jordan, a high school senior and straight-A student was planning to attend college.

Boykin family seeks justice

What they're saying:

The past couple of days have been agonizing for the victims’ mother' mother, Meagan Boykin. "I’m hurt. I’m in disbelief, Boykin said. "The worst of my life."

"My daughter called me and said she heard gunshots on the side and she was scared," Boykin said. "I'm lost for words." She said Antoine was "a sweetheart. He was jokester. He was always trying to make somebody laugh and have a good time." Jordan was "a good kid, straight-A student. He was getting ready to graduate early."

The teens' aunt, Genea Harris, remembered her nephews as loving community members. "I couldn't believe it," Harris said. "I felt like my soul was ripped out of my chest, honestly. They were funny, kind, helpful." Antoine "was doing basketball. He was just so helpful around the community. Every day gets heavier. We're just holding each other together."

Unanswered questions in murder probe

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details regarding what caused the transaction to escalate into deadly gunfire.

Community assistance and investigation

What you can do:

The Boykin family wants the police investigation to uncover every detail surrounding the killings. Relatives set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family: Fundraiser by Teaja Ellebb : Forever 14 & 17: Honoring Jordan & Antoine Boykin