3 injured after shootout at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

The Brief Three people were taken to the hospital Friday night after multiple shooters opened fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police. Atlanta police said an 18-year-old man and a juvenile were shot, while another man had cuts. All three victims were awake and breathing when emergency crews took them to the hospital.



An 18-year-old man and a juvenile are among three people hospitalized after a shootout at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Friday night, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 1371 Kimberly Way SW, which is the address for the Ashley Cascade apartments.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man and a juvenile who had been shot. Police added that another man had cuts related to the incident.

Both victims were awake and breathing when emergency crews took them to the hospital.

Authorities said that multiple people were shooting in the area, hitting the victims. Atlanta police added that several shell casings were located at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or the exact age of the juvenile and third victim.

Police have not shared any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests.

Investigators have not determined what led up to the shooting.