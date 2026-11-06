2 shot in northwest Atlanta; police surround possible barricaded suspects

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot Friday night in the Vine City neighborhood. Officers have set up a perimeter around the location where possible suspects may be barricaded inside. Both victims were awake and breathing when emergency crews took them to the hospital.



Atlanta police have surrounded a Vine City property with possible barricaded suspects inside after a man and a woman were shot on Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 150 block of Vine Street NW. Authorities received a call for a shooting around 7:27 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Both victims were awake and breathing when emergency crews took them to the hospital.

Officers established a perimeter around the scene as they investigate reports of possible barricaded suspects inside the location.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed how many suspects may be inside or whether anyone is in custody.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Investigators have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.