15-year-old charged after shootout injures 2 women in southwest Atlanta

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shootout sent bullets flying through two southwest Atlanta apartments, injuring two women inside their homes on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta police said multiple people were shooting at each other Wednesday afternoon, and stray gunfire hit a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old in separate apartments. The teen faces several charges, including aggravated assault, and was taken to a regional youth detention center.



A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges after a shootout sent bullets tearing into two southwest Atlanta apartments, hitting two women who were inside, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday at the Castleton Apartments on Bent Creek Way SW, just off Campbellton Road.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman who had been shot.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta shooting: 2 women hurt at apartments off Campbellton Road

Both women were awake and breathing when paramedics took them to the hospital, police said.

Investigators added that several people were shooting at each other outside when bullets pierced the walls of two separate apartments, hitting both victims.

Officers detained a 15-year-old boy at the scene shortly after the gunfire.

On Friday, police confirmed the teen was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree criminal damage to property, possessing a gun during a felony and possessing a handgun under the age of 18.

Authorities took the teen to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

Atlanta police officers investigate the scene at the Castleton Apartments along Bent Creek Way SW in southwest Atlanta after a shootout sent stray bullets tearing through walls, injuring two women inside their homes on November 5 2026 (Credit: FOX 5 Expand

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the names of the two women or given an update on their conditions.

Authorities have not released the teenager's name because he is a juvenile.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shootout or identified the other people involved in the gunfire.