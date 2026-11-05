Atlanta shooting: 2 women hurt at apartments off Campbellton Road

The Brief Two females were shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Atlanta and were found alert, conscious, and breathing. The shooting happened on Bent Creek Way SW. Officers arrived at the scene just minutes after receiving the emergency call around 5 p.m.



Two females are recovering after gunfire erupted Thursday afternoon at a southwest Atlanta location.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Emergency dispatch records show the shooting call came in just before 5 p.m.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two females of unknown age sustained gunshot wounds.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW, inside the Castleton Apartments, off Campbellton Road.

Both victims were alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived.

Unanswered shooting questions

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the two females or detailed what sparked the shooting. Police have also not confirmed whether any suspects have been identified or taken into custody.