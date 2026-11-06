All I-75/85 north and south lanes closed due to police activity

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The Brief All northbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 are shut down at North Avenue due to ongoing police activity. Heavy gridlock is backing up traffic through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta following the sudden closure. The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates lanes could remain closed until around 11:37 p.m.



All northbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 are shut down at North Avenue due to police activity Friday night, triggering major traffic delays through Atlanta.

What we know:

The closure began around 9:37 p.m. on the northbound Downtown Connector at North Avenue.

Law enforcement and emergency responders have blocked all northbound travel lanes to handle the incident.

The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates delays will continue until approximately 11:37 p.m., though reopening times can change as the situation develops.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details regarding the nature of the police activity.

Officials have not reported any vehicle crashes or injuries associated with the shutdown.

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through the area are urged to avoid the Downtown Connector and seek alternate northbound routes.