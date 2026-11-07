Fannin County reports zero fatalities after 97 water rescues following floods

Image 1 of 11 ▼ First responders and state troopers huddle around an emergency mobile command vehicle to coordinate regional water rescues and road damage assessments following catastrophic flooding across Fannin County on November 5, 2026 (Credit: Fannin County EMA).

The Brief North Georgia flood recovery operations in Fannin County reached 97 confirmed water rescues with zero fatalities following catastrophic regional flooding. Clean drinking water distribution continues behind McCaysville City Hall while municipal crews work around the clock to restore the damaged public water system. Recovery teams across the Twin Cities of McCaysville and Copperhill face an extended rebuilding effort expected to take months or years.



According to City of McCaysville Chief of Police, Michael Earley, emergency crews in Fannin County completed 97 water rescues with zero fatalities and only minor injuries after historic floodwaters tore through the mountain border community.

Fannin County rescue operations

What we know:

Emergency responders across the region pulled dozens of trapped residents to safety as raging currents inundated neighborhoods along the state line. Authorities confirmed all 97 rescue missions in Fannin County ended without loss of life, though officials confirmed one Ellijay woman died from floodwaters in neighboring Gilmer County.

Water distribution operations continue to run behind McCaysville City Hall to supply families left without running tap service. The municipal Water Department continues to assess physical damage and restore community water mains safely.

Police leadership reflects on recovery

What they're saying:

Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Michael Otis Earley shared the hopeful rescue numbers in a Facebook post while praising the determination of emergency crews and volunteers.

Earley reflected on sifting through his flooded police headquarters, where he recovered his ceremonial Bible and the department's American flag.

"Over the past year and a half, I have faced some of the greatest challenges of my life as Chief of Police and Public Safety Director," Earley said. "From having one of our officers shot in the line of duty, to the flash flood in August, and now this catastrophic flood, it has truly been a difficult and humbling time."

"Today finding my Bible and our American flag, reminded me that although we may lose our buildings, possessions, and things we’ve worked our entire lives for, we cannot lose our faith, our freedom, our hope, or our love for one another," Earley said. "We may have lost our buildings, but we have not lost our foundation. We may have lost our possessions, but we have not lost our faith. And we may be facing one of our darkest chapters, but our story is far from over."

"We are McCaysville. We are Copperhill. We are the Twin Cities," Earley added. "We will rebuild, we will recover, and by the grace of Almighty God, we will rise again, stronger and more united than ever before."

Extended regional recovery process

What's next:

Municipal leaders alongside state emergency management officials are developing long-term reconstruction plans to repair roads and restore community lifelines. Officials warned residents that rebuilding damaged private properties and civic facilities will take weeks, months, and possibly years.

Regional flood emergency coverage

Dig deeper:

Why McCaysville and Copperhill flooded so fast during historic storm

Photos show record flooding across north Georgia after storm

Community flood relief efforts

What you can do:

Donations, volunteer labor, and nonperishable supplies continue pouring into distribution centers aiding displaced mountain residents. Citizens seeking ways to assist recovery teams or contribute essential goods can view how to help north Georgia flood victims with donations and relief supplies.