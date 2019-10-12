Scientists discover big storms can create 'stormquakes'
Scientists have discovered a mash-up of two feared disasters — hurricanes and earthquakes — and they're calling them "stormquakes."
Scientists discover big hurricanes can create 'stormquakes'
The combination of two frightening natural phenomena might bring to mind "Sharknado ," but stormquakes are real and not dangerous.
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes northern California near Hollister
A preliminary 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister, California Tuesday afternoon, about 48 miles from Santa Cruz, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
'True values': Canadian rugby team helps clean up after Typhoon Hagibis
An incredible act of kindness by professional rugby players from Canada is being commended in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.
Typhoon leaves as many as 33 dead as Japan continues rescue
TOKYO (AP) — Helicopters, boats and thousands of troops were deployed across Japan to rescue people stranded in flooded homes Sunday, as the death toll from a ferocious typhoon climbed to as high as 33. One woman fell to her death as she was being placed inside a rescue helicopter.
Tokyo area shuts down as powerful typhoon lashes Japan
A heavy downpour and strong winds pounded Tokyo and surrounding areas on Saturday as a powerful typhoon forecast to be Japan's worst in six decades made landfall and passed over the capital, where streets, nearby beaches and train stations were long deserted.