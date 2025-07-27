Cumming man drowns off Hilton Head: 'He was already gone'

The Brief 49-year-old Saumen Kundu and his son were swimming in the Atlantic when a rip current dragged them out to sea. The man became unresponsive and died before he could be taken to the hospital. The family remembered him as a quiet but helpful person.



A Cumming family is mourning the loss of a father and husband after he drowned off the coast in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Georgia man drowns off South Carolina coast

What we know:

The man, 49-year-old Saumen Kundu, and his son were swimming in the Atlantic when a rip current dragged them out to sea.

It happened Thursday, according to the Beaufort County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office.

"We were, like, pretty far away from the shore. We tried to swim back, but he became unconscious on the way, and, uh, I called for help. Ten minutes later, someone came and brought those hoops, like life-saver hoops," said Kundu's son, Akash Kundu. He said the man tried to save his dad by putting the life preservers under him and giving chest compressions.

A few minutes after the good Samaritan showed up, the beach patrol made it to the pair. The officials were able to get Kundu and his son back to shore, but it was too late for the man.

Kundu's widow, Nivedehitha Saumen, said she showed up to the beach after her husband had been pulled out of the water.

"He was already gone," she said. "He was lying, and he was lying dead. Nothing ran through my mind because there was no time."

Cumming family remembers dad who drowned

What they're saying:

The family is trying to pick up the pieces, but it's hard. Especially for the 11-year-old.

"I have to go through this phase with my son. He's traumatized because he was there," said Saumen.

Kundu was described as a quiet person. His family said he was genuine though.

"He’s very responsible, yeah, quiet and responsible and sometimes funny. I’m the one who dragged him out to go to places," said Saumen.

"He was a good person who helped a lot of people," said Akash.

What you can do:

The family said they've lived in Cumming for about 10 years. Kundu worked in IT and was the sole provider.

A colleague of Kundu started a GoFundMe to help the family as they figure out how to get back on their feet.