Georgia man drowns off South Carolina coast

A Georgia man died after drowning in the Atlantic Ocean, according to officials.

What we know:

The man was swimming with his son off Hilton Head Island around 7 p.m. Thursday when the pair became caught in a rip current, according to the Beaufort County, South Carolina Sheriff's Office.

People nearby heard the man call for help and rushed to assist. With help from local first responders, they brought both the man and the boy back to shore. Officials began life-saving efforts.

The man, identified as Saumen Kundu, 49, died.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on the boy’s condition.