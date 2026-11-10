Missing man found dead in DeKalb County, police say

The Brief DeKalb County police found 37-year-old Robert Robinson dead from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon in Decatur. Officers discovered Robinson while conducting a welfare check along Flat Shoals Parkway days after he was reported missing. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooter to submit tips to help solve the case.



A missing man was found shot to death in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded 10 the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway around 2:33 p.m. Monday after receiving a call for a welfare check.

When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Robert Robinson dead from a gunshot wound.

DeKalb County police confirmed they previously received an official missing person report regarding Robinson around 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Investigators have not released further details about what led up to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not named any suspects or revealed a potential motive in the killing.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether Robinson was shot at the scene or how long his body had been there.

What you can do:

Detectives are actively trying to identify whoever killed Robinson.

"Detectives are working to determine who shot Mr. Robinson. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip," the police department said.