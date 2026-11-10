Carter family farm in Georgia to become public land

The Brief The Conservation Fund bought Carter’s 2,500-acre family farm for about $8.5 million. The nonprofit plans to transfer the property to Georgia by 2028. The land is separate from Carter’s boyhood home, which is managed by the National Park Service.



The Conservation Fund has purchased Jimmy Carter’s former Georgia farm and plans to transfer the 2,500-acre property to the state for wildlife conservation.

Farm to expand wildlife area

The Conservation Fund, an environmental nonprofit, has purchased the former president’s family farm and plans to turn the land over to the state by 2028. Georgia would use the property to expand the nearby Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The 2,500-acre property includes the working farmland where Carter grew up helping his father grow peanuts, corn and sugar cane. Carter returned to manage the farm in 1953 after serving in the Navy.

The farmland is separate from Carter’s boyhood home, which is managed by the National Park Service.