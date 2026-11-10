6 arrested in LaGrange after undercover sex trafficking operation

The Brief Six people were arrested during a joint undercover human trafficking operation in LaGrange after detectives logged dozens of illicit solicitations online. Investigators charged five men with felony pandering and cited a sixth suspect for drug possession following an intensive, six-hour sting. The LaGrange Police Department and Troup County Sheriff’s Office partnered with specialized consultants and community groups to carry out the coordinated sweep.



A multi-agency law enforcement sting targeting sex trafficking in LaGrange resulted in six arrests and multiple felony charges, authorities said.

What we know:

The LaGrange Police Department and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office teamed up Thursday to combat human trafficking across the local community.

The joint sting utilized an undercover online profile that received more than 60 requests in just six hours, according to investigators.

Six individuals traveled to meet the undercover account in person and were immediately taken into custody.

Five of the suspects face felony pandering charges under Georgia law, while officers booked the sixth suspect on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement leaders credited outside support and community involvement for the successful operation.

The department commended Skull Games Solutions for providing tactical consultation, operational support, and specialized training to investigators ahead of the sweep.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities, ages, or booking photos of the six people arrested during the operation.

Police have also not disclosed the exact meeting location where officers intercepted the suspects.

What's next:

Detectives emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional inquiries underway.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Horseman at 706-883-2658.

Tipsters can also submit anonymous information through the Tip411 network via its mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.