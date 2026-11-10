1 dead after wind-driven woods fire in Haralson County

The Brief Firefighters responding to a woods fire along Highway 120 found a man dead inside the burned brush. The fast-moving flames threatened multiple structures before crews from three separate county agencies and state forestry officials brought them under control. Investigators suspect the blaze sparked from a controlled burn that rapidly escaped containment.



A man died Monday afternoon after an escaped brush fire tore through heavy woods and threatened nearby structures in Haralson County, according to emergency officials.

What we know:

Crews dispatched around 2:07 p.m. Monday arrived at the 5000 block of Highway 120 to find a wind-driven woods fire rapidly approaching nearby buildings.

Because the flames burned deep off the roadway, firefighters had to position apparatus to protect threatened buildings before carving a path into the dense brush.

Due to the size of the fire and rough terrain, the Haralson County Fire Department called in mutual aid from the Polk County Fire Department, Carroll County Fire Department and the Georgia Forestry Commission.

While walking the perimeter to evaluate fire spread, responders found a man inside the burned area.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate the fire likely started as an intentional controlled burn before it escaped its boundaries.

Investigators believe the incident was unintentional, though the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgia Forestry Commission’s Investigation Division continue an active probe.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or confirmed his official cause of death.

Officials also have not determined the exact circumstances that led up to his death during the blaze.