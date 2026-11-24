The Brief A federal jury convicted 47-year-old Juan K. Spurlin Jr. of Lithonia, Georgia, of forcibly assaulting a federal officer outside an Atlanta courthouse. Spurlin wore a tactical vest, recorded court security officers for TikTok, and headbutted a Federal Protective Service officer in the face during his arrest. A judge scheduled Spurlin's sentencing for Feb. 17, 2027, where he faces up to eight years in federal prison.



A federal jury in Atlanta convicted Juan K. Spurlin Jr., 47, of Lithonia, Georgia, last Wednesday of forcibly assaulting a Federal Protective Service officer outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and United States Courthouse.

What we know:

According to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg and court records, the confrontation began on May 12, 2025, when Spurlin arrived at the downtown Atlanta building wearing a tactical vest. Spurlin, a self-proclaimed TikTok content creator, began recording court security officers and refused their instructions, shouting, "I don't follow the rules!"

He repeatedly yelled that he had come to the courthouse to "put America on trial," prompting security officers to request backup from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service.

Arriving officers discovered an active arrest warrant for Spurlin out of Cobb County on unrelated charges, handcuffed him, and were struck moments later when he reared back and headbutted an officer in the face.

What they're saying:

Following the two-day trial, U.S. Attorney Hertzberg condemned the attack and vowed strict enforcement against anyone targeting federal personnel.

"Spurlin came to the federal courthouse seeking conflict and disruption, and he headbutted an officer who was trying to restore order," Hertzberg said. "My office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any criminal who obstructs or injures federal officers tasked with keeping our community safe."

Federal Protective Service Regional Director Spencer Dunn praised the joint effort between his agency and federal prosecutors.

"FPS agents and officers demonstrated exceptional diligence and professionalism throughout this investigation," Dunn said. "Their commitment and seamless collaboration with the U.S. Attorney's Office were instrumental in bringing this assault against officer investigation to a successful resolution."

What's next:

United States District Judge Steven D. Grimberg is scheduled to sentence Spurlin on Feb. 17, 2027, at 10 a.m.

The court may sentence Spurlin to up to eight years in prison, weighing the non-binding United States Sentencing Guidelines to determine his actual term.

What we don't know:

Federal prosecutors did not specify the nature of the unrelated Cobb County arrest warrant that initially led to Spurlin's handcuffing outside the courthouse.

Authorities also did not disclose whether the Federal Protective Service officer suffered lasting injuries from the headbutt.