The Brief A proposed pedestrian bridge would cross Cobb Parkway at Tim Lee Way near The Battery. The estimated $24.4 million project would include a 15-foot walking space, lighting, ramps and stairs. The public comment period runs through Dec. 4; the project is in preliminary design.



Transportation officials are seeking public feedback on a proposed pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway near The Battery.

What we know:

The bridge would cross Cobb Parkway at Tim Lee Way and provide a 15-foot-wide path for pedestrians and cyclists. Plans include lighting, ramps and stairs on both ends to make the crossing accessible. The estimated project cost is about $24.4 million.

The project is intended to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic congestion in the area. It is in the preliminary design phase, and officials are collecting community feedback through an online survey on GDOT’s website. The comment period closes Dec. 4, and officials plan to post an update about 30 days later.