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The Brief More than 100 Pepsi-Cola drivers from Atlanta and Lithonia rallied outside a Lithonia distribution center early Tuesday. Teamsters Local 528 members unanimously authorized a strike as contract negotiations continue. Union leaders say Pepsi has not offered raises in the first few years of the proposed contract; the company has not responded to those claims in the information provided.



More than 100 Pepsi-Cola drivers from Atlanta and Lithonia gathered outside a distribution center in Lithonia early Tuesday as they prepared for a possible strike.

What we know:

The drivers, represented by Teamsters Local 528, demonstrated at the facility on Stonecrest Industrial Way at 2:30 a.m. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien joined the workers and union leaders.

Local 528 members unanimously voted to authorize a strike as contract negotiations continue. The union said its members are seeking wage and benefit improvements and accused Pepsi-Cola management of failing to bargain in good faith. Local 528 has filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.

Union leaders said Pepsi’s proposals include no raises during the first few years of the contract. The union is urging the company to make what it considers a fair offer.

"We don’t want to strike, but the company is leaving us with no other option," said Javon Kersey, a Pepsi-Cola driver and Local 528 member.

A strike has not been announced. The union said workers could walk off the job if negotiations do not produce an acceptable agreement.