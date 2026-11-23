PIT maneuver ends police chase on I-85 North in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A police chase following a shoplifting incident ended in a crash and two arrests Monday afternoon after Coweta County deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 85 North.
Coweta County police chase
What we know:
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the pursuit began after a shoplifting incident before reaching I-85 North near mile marker 50 in Coweta County.
Deputies performed a PIT maneuver around 4:08 p.m., sending the Hyundai Sonata into the median wall, troopers said.
Suspects arrested after crash
Timeline:
Following the impact, the passenger got out of the car and ran from the scene, according to state troopers.
A K-9 quickly caught the passenger using a catch-and-hold technique, while deputies took the driver into custody.
I-85 traffic and injuries
By the numbers:
Emergency medical crews took the passenger to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for treatment after the K-9 apprehension, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The crash and subsequent investigation forced officials to shut down I-85 North for approximately 50 minutes.
Questions in Newnan
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the driver and passenger involved in the chase.
State troopers also have not specified what criminal charges the two face or the extent of the passenger's injuries.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a preliminary crash investigation report provided by Franka Young of the Georgia Department of Public Safety Public Information Office, who emailed the details from Georgia State Patrol Post 24 in Newnan.