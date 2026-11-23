The Brief A shoplifting suspect fleeing Coweta County deputies on Interstate 85 North crashed into a median wall Monday afternoon after a PIT maneuver. A police K-9 caught the passenger who ran from the wreck, sending them to Piedmont Newnan Hospital while deputies arrested the driver. The crash and investigation near mile marker 50 shut down northbound lanes of the highway for about 50 minutes.



A police chase following a shoplifting incident ended in a crash and two arrests Monday afternoon after Coweta County deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 85 North.

Coweta County police chase

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the pursuit began after a shoplifting incident before reaching I-85 North near mile marker 50 in Coweta County.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver around 4:08 p.m., sending the Hyundai Sonata into the median wall, troopers said.

Suspects arrested after crash

Timeline:

Following the impact, the passenger got out of the car and ran from the scene, according to state troopers.

A K-9 quickly caught the passenger using a catch-and-hold technique, while deputies took the driver into custody.

I-85 traffic and injuries

By the numbers:

Emergency medical crews took the passenger to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for treatment after the K-9 apprehension, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The crash and subsequent investigation forced officials to shut down I-85 North for approximately 50 minutes.

Questions in Newnan

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the driver and passenger involved in the chase.

State troopers also have not specified what criminal charges the two face or the extent of the passenger's injuries.