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The Brief Four people face criminal charges after deputies raided a Jefferson home on Holder Siding Road in Jackson County. Special Operations deputies seized 300 THC vaping devices, 225 THC edibles, 30 grams of THC wax, about three pounds of marijuana and a firearm. Terry Dean Strickland, 24, faces the most severe charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Four Jefferson men were arrested Friday after Jackson County deputies uncovered a large stash of suspected THC products, marijuana and a gun during a search of a home.

Jackson County drug bust

What we know:

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant on Friday at a home on Holder Siding Road in Jefferson, according to the sheriff's office.

Inside, investigators recovered a significant quantity of suspected THC products and narcotic-related evidence, including one firearm, about three pounds of marijuana and 30 grams of THC wax, officials said. Deputies also seized 300 THC vaping devices and 225 THC edibles during the raid.

Jefferson suspects and charges

By the numbers:

Four individuals from Jefferson were taken into custody following the search, the sheriff's office said:

Terry Dean Strickland, 24: Charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Connor James Pierce, 23: Charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, party to a crime and tampering with evidence.

Christopher Thomas Szanto, 25: Charged with party to a crime.

Bishop Tyler Hassler, 23: Charged with party to a crime.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Christopher Thomas Szanto, 25, of Jefferson, is charged with party to a crime after Jackson County deputies raided a home on Holder Siding Road in Jefferson and recovered hundreds of suspected THC products and a gun on November 20, 2026 (Jackson County Sheriff's Office).

Sheriff's office ongoing case

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what initially prompted the search warrant on Holder Siding Road.

The sheriff's office also has not released bond amounts or court dates for the four men.

Jackson County Special Operations deputies detain four Jefferson men outside a home on Holder Siding Road during a nighttime narcotics raid that netted 300 THC vaping devices, marijuana and a firearm in Jefferson on November 20, 2026 (Jackson County Expand

Community reaction in Jefferson

What they're saying:

In a statement announcing the arrests, the agency emphasized the role of local residents in its enforcement efforts.

"The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates our citizen-community partnerships. It matters," the sheriff's office said.