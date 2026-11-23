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The Brief Gordon County Sheriff's Office arrested Stephen Hawkins last Wednesday on seven counts of sexual exploitation of children involving artificial intelligence. Detectives discovered digitally altered, sexually explicit images of children during a forensic examination of electronic devices that began in September. Sheriff Mitch Ralston is urging parents to monitor online activity as ordinary social media photos can be manipulated into explicit images.



A man faces seven counts of sexual exploitation of children after Gordon County investigators allegedly found sexually explicit, artificial intelligence-generated images of children on his electronic devices.

Gordon County sheriff's investigation

What we know:

Detectives with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in September, according to the agency. Investigators conducted a forensic examination of electronic devices and discovered multiple images of children that had allegedly been digitally altered using artificial intelligence to depict sexually explicit content.

Deputies arrested Stephen Hawkins on Wednesday, charging him with seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, the sheriff's office said.

Details still under review

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the investigation started or the exact number of images discovered on the devices. The Gordon County Sheriff's Office noted the investigation remains active and ongoing, and more information will be forthcoming.

Online child safety alert

What you can do:

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office issued a public safety alert urging parents and guardians to recognize the dangers associated with artificial intelligence technology. Officials warned that ordinary photographs of children, including those shared on social media, can be manipulated to create highly realistic, sexually explicit images without their knowledge or consent.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s online activity, review social media privacy settings and discuss the risks of sharing photographs online, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Mitch Ralston reminded parents that protecting children online requires continued awareness as technology evolves.