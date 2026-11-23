Image 1 of 8 ▼ A Grady EMS ambulance stands by in the rain at the Bolden Heights apartments at 3350 Mount Gilead Road SW after firefighters searched multiple units for a resident initially feared trapped in a southwest Atlanta blaze on November 22, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief Heavy flames tore through the roof of an Atlanta apartment building at 3350 Mount Gilead Road SW on Sunday morning. Firefighters searched multiple units after receiving reports of a trapped occupant, though crews ultimately found no one inside. The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents, and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.



An aggressive fire ripped through the second floor and attic of a two-story apartment building on Mount Gilead Road SW in Atlanta on Sunday morning, prompting urgent searches for a resident initially feared trapped inside.

Atlanta fire rescue response

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews arrived at the Bolden Heights apartments at 3350 Mount Gilead Road SW to find heavy flames pushing through the structure's roof, according to the department. Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack while searching multiple apartments, including a specific unit where someone was initially reported trapped.

Second-floor fire conditions

Timeline:

Crews battled intense fire conditions on the second floor and in the attic, stretching additional hoselines to contain the flames and protect neighboring units, the department said. Searches confirmed no occupants were inside the building, and crews eventually brought the fire under control with no injuries reported.

Displaced residents and investigation

What we don't know:

The American Red Cross is assisting affected residents, while investigators work to pinpoint the origin of the fire, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the blaze or how many residents were displaced.