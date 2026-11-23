The Brief Fulton County commissioners revoked executive protection for incoming Chair Mo Ivory despite a viable threat confirmed by the county police chief. Officials also confiscated Ivory's badge and forced her to cancel 13 transition meetings scheduled on county property. Several local businesses have since offered to provide security for the chair-elect at no cost during her six-week transition period.



Fulton County commissioners stripped incoming Chair Mo Ivory of her executive security detail and county badge, forcing the cancellation of 13 transition meetings even after the county police chief warned of a viable threat against her.

Fulton County security revocation

What we know:

Fulton County commissioners voted to revoke the executive protection detail assigned to Chair-elect Mo Ivory before she officially takes office.

Beyond removing her security, the board confiscated Ivory's badge and required her to cancel 13 transitional meetings planned on Fulton County property.

Police threat assessment disputes

Why you should care:

Fulton County Police Chief Wade Yates conducted a threat assessment and recommended the protection after confirming Ivory received a "viable threat."

"I made that decision based on a threat assessment," Yates said during a commission discussion, declining to share specifics about the danger.

County Manager Dick Anderson noted that the county followed the same security protocol used when the district attorney and sheriff were first elected.

"So based on an assessment by the Fulton County Police Department and Chief Yates, who has the authority to make that decision, security can be provided and was then and is now," Anderson said.

Taxpayer cost concerns

The other side:

Commissioners who opposed the security detail argued the move was unprecedented and would unnecessarily cost Fulton County taxpayers.

The board stripped Yates of his authority to grant the protection, arguing the decision set a bad precedent that would prompt other incoming commissioners to demand security.

District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. challenged the chief's refusal to share details about the danger during the meeting.

"I want full disclosure of these alleged threats by the chief, from the chief," Arrington said. "I want FULL DISCLOSURE."

Threat details

What we don't know:

Yates has not disclosed the specific nature or origin of the viable threat made against Ivory.

Anderson also noted he still needs to verify whether Ivory's badge was issued strictly as a consequence of the police department's security decision.

Private transition security offers

What's next:

Following the board's decision, Ivory said several businesses contacted her and offered to provide executive protection at no cost over the six-week transition period.