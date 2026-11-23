The Brief More people seek help in colder weather, and homeless shelters and programs need community support year-round. My Sister’s House campus director Telecia Maxwell says she’s seeing more people who are employed but still need help. Atlanta Mission, which Maxwell says has about 1,000 beds across its campuses, is asking for financial donations, volunteers and cold-weather gear such as coats, gloves and scarves.



Homelessness affects communities across Georgia. At Atlanta Mission, colder weather brings more people in for help, and some of those seeking support have jobs.

"Individuals have employment, but it’s just not enough to fill the need," said Telecia Maxwell, campus director of My Sister’s House. "And I think everybody is feeling that pinch."

What they're saying:

My Sister’s House is an Atlanta Mission shelter and residential program for women and children experiencing homelessness. Maxwell said women and children who need immediate shelter can turn to Restoration House. At My Sister’s House, residents can take budgeting and anger management classes and receive clinical services. Staff also connect residents with community partners as they work toward stable housing and employment.

Maxwell said the holidays bring an outpouring of generosity, even as colder weather brings more people to Atlanta Mission for help.

"But this is a year-round opportunity," she said.

What you can do:

Maxwell said coats, gloves and scarves can help as temperatures drop. Atlanta Mission also accepts financial donations and posts volunteer opportunities and an urgent needs list on its website. AtlantaMission.org⁠

"And that’s also why community support is so important, and we cannot do it alone," Maxwell said.