Atlanta shelter sees greater need as temps drop, calls for year-round support
ATLANTA - Homelessness affects communities across Georgia. At Atlanta Mission, colder weather brings more people in for help, and some of those seeking support have jobs.
"Individuals have employment, but it’s just not enough to fill the need," said Telecia Maxwell, campus director of My Sister’s House. "And I think everybody is feeling that pinch."
What they're saying:
My Sister’s House is an Atlanta Mission shelter and residential program for women and children experiencing homelessness. Maxwell said women and children who need immediate shelter can turn to Restoration House. At My Sister’s House, residents can take budgeting and anger management classes and receive clinical services. Staff also connect residents with community partners as they work toward stable housing and employment.
Maxwell said the holidays bring an outpouring of generosity, even as colder weather brings more people to Atlanta Mission for help.
"But this is a year-round opportunity," she said.
What you can do:
Maxwell said coats, gloves and scarves can help as temperatures drop. Atlanta Mission also accepts financial donations and posts volunteer opportunities and an urgent needs list on its website. AtlantaMission.org
"And that’s also why community support is so important, and we cannot do it alone," Maxwell said.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Telecia Maxwell, campus director of My Sister’s House, who explained how colder weather impacts demand for shelter and how the community can help, as well as information from Atlanta Mission's website.