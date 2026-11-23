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The Brief The House Committee on Ethics closed its investigation into Georgia Rep. Mike Collins after a settlement requiring a $2,880 repayment to the U.S. Treasury. Investigators determined Collins failed to properly oversee former Chief of Staff Brandon Phillips, whose romantic partner received improper internship pay. The panel voted to refer Phillips to the full House for contempt of Congress proceedings after he repeatedly evaded subpoenas.



The House Committee on Ethics closed its investigation into Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., on Monday after reaching a settlement requiring the repayment of $2,880 to the U.S. Treasury over improper internship compensation paid to his former chief of staff's romantic partner.

What we know:

While investigators found no evidence that Collins was directly involved in the hiring decisions, the panel concluded he failed to exercise sufficient oversight over former Chief of Staff Brandon Phillips.

The committee adopted the report on Thursday and formally submitted it to the House on Monday.

The committee found substantial evidence that Collins' office violated House rules by paying "Witness 1" — who was romantically involved with Phillips from roughly 2022 through May — a total of $10,288.44 as a "district intern" across two periods.

She received $5,044 from Nov. 4, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, and $5,244.44 from Oct. 7, 2024, through Dec. 5, 2024.

By the numbers:

Investigators noted the woman worked remotely in violation of House intern rules, participated in no educational programming and maintained a separate full-time telecommunications job.

Because she performed some legitimate communications work, the committee assessed the overpayment at $2,880 rather than the full salary.

Investigators also determined the office violated federal law and House rules by accepting roughly 18 months of unpaid, voluntary social media services from Witness 1 between summer 2024 and February.

No financial reimbursement was required for the volunteer work.

The committee examined $70,760.63 in 2023 travel expenses and $58,525.70 in 2024 travel expenses reimbursed to Phillips.

Investigators flagged potentially improper costs, including a $441 hotel stay from Dec. 30, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, $4,615.80 in flights to Tallahassee, Fla., and $630.70 in commuting mileage.

However, the panel did not find substantial evidence of misuse by Collins' office because the expenses were approved through standard administrative channels and Phillips refused to testify.

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What's next:

Collins' office terminated Phillips' employment on May 5, ending the committee's direct jurisdiction over him.

After Phillips repeatedly evaded subpoenas, the committee voted on Thursday to refer him to the full House for contempt of Congress proceedings.

The backstory:

The Office of Congressional Conduct began a preliminary review on May 22, 2025, moved to a second-phase review on June 21, 2025, and transmitted referrals regarding Collins and Phillips to the Ethics Committee on Oct. 7, 2025.

The committee extended its review on Nov. 21, 2025, received written responses from both men on Jan. 2, and publicly released the referrals on Jan. 5.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether the flagged travel expenses were improper because the costs went through standard administrative approvals and Phillips refused to testify.