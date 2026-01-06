Collins pushes back as ethics review examines intern hiring decision

The Brief An ethics watchdog says a Collins aide may have improperly hired his girlfriend as a paid intern The complaint claims the intern’s work did not match her compensation The House Ethics Committee has expanded its review and could issue subpoenas



A congressional ethics watchdog says there is reason to believe a top aide to Georgia Congressman Mike Collins improperly hired his girlfriend as a paid intern, prompting an expanded review by House investigators.

What we know:

The watchdog alleges the intern did not perform work that matched her pay. The aide is now working on Mike Collins’ U.S. Senate campaign, according to the report. The House Ethics Committee is extending its review of the matter and could issue subpoenas as part of the investigation.

The report identifies the woman as Caroline Craze, who worked at Cox Communications during the time she was being paid by Collins' office. Craze was dating Collins' chief of staff, Brandon Phillips, according to the report.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Collins’ office pushed back on the allegations, calling the complaint "a sad attempt to derail one of Georgia’s most effective conservative legislators in Congress." The statement added that Collins looks forward to putting what it described as "meritless allegations to rest."

Attorneys for Collins and Craze reportedly told Reuters that the allegations came from disgruntled former aides.

It was first announced in November that the House ethics committee was looking into a complaint against Collins and his chief of staff.

Collins is one of the three high-profile Republican candidates hoping to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff during the midterm election. Collins has been the U.S. representative for Georgia's 10th congressional district since 2023.

