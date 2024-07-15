Mike Collins, MTG face backlash for blaming Biden, Democrats for assassination attempt

article

Two posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, immediately following the assassination attempt on former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, went viral over the weekend.

The first post read, "The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination." The post has been viewed 8 million times, received 37,000 likes, and 15,000 comments.

The post was made at 6:37 p.m. on July 13, only about 20 minutes after the former president was struck in the ear by a bullet while speaking to a crowd of supporters in Butler.

He followed that post with another one 10 minutes later that said, "Joe Biden sent the orders." This post contained a quote from President Biden on July 8 when he said, "We're done talking about the debate, it's time to put Trump in the bullseye." This post has been viewed more than 18 million times, liked 5.2 million times, and received 18,000 comments.

Collins has not provided proof to back up either statement on social media.

Although Collins was not alone in voicing these thoughts on social media following the events on Saturday, many people thought it was inappropriate for a member of Congress to be among those making such statements.

He wasn't the only Georgia politician blaming the president and others for what happened.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made multiple posts on both of her X accounts over the last few days blaming the president, various Democrats, and the media for what happened in Pennsylvania.

Just like Collins, her social media posts have received thousands of likes, comments, and support. However, she has also been criticized, especially after the news broke that the alleged shooter was a registered Republican.

Regardless, it doesn't appear that the political careers of either Collins or Greene will be ending anytime soon.

Collins, who represents Georgia's 10th Congressional District, had no challengers in the May primary. In November, he will face Democrat Lexy Doherty. The district has traditionally voted Republican.

Greene, who represents the 14th Congressional District, will face Shawn Harris in November. Greene has been re-elected for two consecutive terms, and the northwest Georgia district remains heavily Republican despite a minor redrawing last year by state legislators.

Although Collins and Greene were quick to point fingers after the assassination attempt, Trump has not.

In his first post on Truth Social after the attempt on his life, Trump said nothing was known about the shooter and thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement. He made no attempt to blame Biden or Democrats. In his second statement on Sunday morning, the former president emphasized the importance of standing united and showing true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win.

President Joe Biden has also condemned the shooting several times, and other top congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have all spoken out against the assassination attempt and called for unity.

However, Collins and Greene aren't completely alone among politicians.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) wrote on X, "Democrats and liberals in the media have called Trump a fascist. They’ve compared him to Hitler. They’ve tried to lock him up. They tried to remove his Secret Service protection. Just this week, @JoeBiden said he wanted to put Trump in the crosshairs."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) also blamed Democrats for the attack, writing, "For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we’ve seen far-left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop."

Last but not least, the man whom former President Trump just announced as his running mate also blamed Biden for the assassination attempt, saying, "Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."