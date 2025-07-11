Commissioners vote against Douglas County rental subdivision

The Brief A controversial housing development plan in Douglas County will not go forward after all after county commissioners voted against the neighborhood's creation. AMH wanted to build more than two dozen rental homes on the north side of Dorsett Shoals Road. Despite the vote's result, the developer says it remains committed to serving the region.



A controversial housing development plan in Douglas County will not go forward after all.

The Douglas County Commission and Planning Zoning Board voted down the plan earlier this week.

What we know:

The proposed AMH community would have been located just outside Douglasville on the north side of Dorsett Shoals Road, between Hampton Mill Pkwy and Coursey Lake Road.

The developers wanted to build over two dozen rental homes, which would be sandwiched between a number of homes, including several subdivisions.

AMH had also asked for a waiver so that management or maintenance staff would not be required onsite.

Residents of nearby subdivisions had criticized the plan, saying that the project was inappropriate for the area.

"It's going to bring our property value down," Alonzo Hunter told FOX 5 in May. "Here in 30135, we have no apartments. People chose this community for that reason."

What they're saying:

The developer said despite the board's decision, it remains committed to serving the region and investing in Douglas County's future.

AMH has a number of similar communities across the metro area. It has several already in the county.