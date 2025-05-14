Debate heats up over proposed rental subdivision in Douglas County

The Brief A proposed housing development is getting pushback in Douglas County. American Homes 4 Rent, or AMH, is proposing a subdivision of rental homes surrounded by established South Douglas neighborhoods that are primarily occupied by homeowners. Some homeowners believe the development would hurt property values. Rental home neighborhoods are increasingly popular in Georgia and around the nation.



Residents near one proposed Douglas County community are concerned about the new development.

The backstory:

The proposed AMH community would be located just outside Douglasville on the north side of Dorsett Shoals Road, between Hampton Mill Pkwy and Coursey Lake Road.

More than two dozen rental homes would be built, sandwiched between a number of homes, including several subdivisions.

The developer is also asking for a waiver so that management or maintenance staff would not be required onsite.

What they're saying:

The HOA president for the Hampton Mill subdivision near the site says the project is inappropriate for the community.

"It's going to bring our property value down," claims Alonzo Hunter. "Here in 30135, we have no apartments. People chose this community for that reason."

AMH has a number of similar communities across the metro area. It has several already in Douglas County. One tenant, who did not want to share his name, in the Buckingham Terrace community says that after initial issues, he has not run into many issues with his rental home.

"It's kind of overblown (the criticism)," said the renter. "Strict methods on background checks, making sure people keep the property up, and any police encounters automatically disqualify you. I think they keep the property value up for the outside people."

What's next:

Douglas County Planning and Zoning has scheduled a hearing on the proposal for June 3 at 6 p.m.