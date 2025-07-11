More than $770M in Georgia Surplus Tax Refunds distributed since June 2

The Brief $773M in tax refunds issued since June 2—over 64% of the total budgeted. Look for "GAS-T TAX R-F-D" if you chose direct deposit. Track refunds online using your SSN and adjusted gross income.



If you’re still waiting on your Georgia surplus tax refund, there’s a way to track your payment—and many residents have already received theirs.

Amount distributed

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, more than $773 million in surplus tax refunds have been disbursed since June 2, accounting for over 64% of the $1.2 billion allocated in the state budget. Payments are being issued weekly.

If you signed up for direct deposit, check your bank account for a transaction labeled "GAS-T TAX R-F-D," which stands for Georgia State Tax Refund. The amount varies depending on your filing status (single, married, or head of household) and whether you owe anything to the state. More info here

How to check refund status

What you can do:

To check your refund status, visit the Georgia Department of Revenue website, click on Surplus Refund Checker, and enter your Social Security number along with your adjusted gross income from your most recent state tax return. You can also call, but there is a warning on their website that their call center is very busy at this time of year.

The Surplus Refund Checker is updated daily, according to the Department of Revenue.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Unclaimed Property Search

Dig deeper:

While you are on Georgia's Department of Revenue website, you might as well check to see if you have any unclaimed property available. Examples include money owed to you by utility companies or cell phone providers.

Click here to perform an unclaimed property search. The process to file a claim is fairly simple, and it only takes a few weeks to receive the money. There's even a link where you can check all the states if you have lived somewhere besides Georgia.