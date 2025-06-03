Georgia tax rebate: Refund checks should start being issued this week

The Brief The Georgia Department of Revenue is about to start sending out tax rebate checks to all eligible taxpayers in the Peach State. The rebate ranges from $250 for individuals to $500 for couples filing jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers have to be a full-time Georgia resident, not be claimed as a dependent in 2023, and file tax returns for 2023 and 2024.



Good news for some Georgia taxpayers - the much-anticipated tax rebate checks should start arriving this week.

The state is returning up to $500 to eligible taxpayers, and the Georgia Department of Revenue said it is about to start issuing the refunds.

What we know:

In April, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 112 into law, authorizing a $1 billion special state income tax refund.

The one-time rebate is available to eligible taxpayers who meet specific requirements and will be issued after the processing of 2024 state returns.

The rebate amounts are:

$250 for individuals filing as single or married filing separately

$375 for those filing as head of household

$500 for couples filing jointly

If you paid your state taxes or get your refund through direct deposit, the money will go straight into your bank account. If you used the mail, you will get an actual paper check.

(Photo by Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Under Georgia law, the rebates will not be considered taxable income. However, they may be reduced or offset if the recipient owes outstanding debts to the state. No interest will be paid on the refund amounts.

This is the third time that Georgia has issued a special tax refund to residents in the last few years. Previous refunds had been issued in 2022 and 2023.

What they're saying:

"Because we’ve managed our state’s resources wisely, we're again able to return money to hardworking Georgians who know how best to use it," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement on Monday announcing the start of the refund. "Along with our acceleration of the largest income tax rate cut in state history, this latest refund is just one more way we’re working to support the people of our state, their families, and their businesses, because that's not the government's money, it's theirs!"

"Our Department is ready to get this third round of refunds out the door efficiently and securely," State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell said. "We appreciate the continued partnership with the Governor and the General Assembly in making this happen."

Georgia tax refund rebate eligibility

Dig deeper:

To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must:

File Georgia income tax returns for both 2023 and 2024

Not be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s 2023 return

Be a full-time Georgia resident for tax purposes

What's next:

As long as you had filed your taxes by the deadline of May 1, the state says that you should expect to see your refunds in the coming weeks.

You can check the status of your surplus tax refund here.

A little bit more good news - when Georgia taxpayers file next year, the state's income rate will drop from 5.39% to 5.19%.