House ethics committee reviews complaint against Rep. Mikes Collins, chief of staff

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 21, 2025 9:26pm EST
Georgia Politics
The Brief

    • The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics has received a complaint about Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and his chief of staff.
    • A spokesperson for Collins called the complaint referral "bogus."
    • The committee says it plans to announce its next steps no later than January 5.

ATLANTA - The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics has received a complaint about Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and his chief of staff.

What we know:

The committee says it referred the cases to members on October 7.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the complaint is about.

A spokesperson for Collins called the complaint referral "bogus."

What's next:

The committee says it plans to announce its next steps no later than January 5.

Collins is running for the U.S. Senate in the 2026 election to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

The Source: FOX 5 obtained a copy of the complaint. We also reached out to Collins' office for comment.

