The Brief Nine men were arrested during Operation "November Dawn," a four-day undercover sting in Bartow County targeting online child predators. Undercover investigators posed as children on social media and dating sites to catch adults attempting to meet minors for sex. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the multi-agency effort seized 11 electronic devices as evidence, and more charges could follow.



Nine men ranging in age from 28 to 58 face human trafficking charges after traveling to Bartow County with the intent to meet a child for sex during a four-day undercover sting that concluded Monday.

What we know:

Operation "November Dawn" ran from Thursday through Monday and involved 17 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators trained by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posed as minors on social media platforms, messaging apps, dating sites and classified ad websites.

During numerous online exchanges, adult men directed conversations toward sex, introduced pornography or asked the undercover officers to send sexually explicit images.

Investigators said several men communicated simultaneously with multiple officers posing as children.

Nine men were arrested in Cartersville after attempting to meet the supposed child in person, authorities said.

According to investigators, the men arrested and their charges include:

Joseph Scott Boatwright, 56, of Dalton, Ga.: Farm hand; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

William Christopher Bruce, 28, of Taylorsville, Ga.: Sales associate; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Casey Devin Jacobs, 42, of Cartersville, Ga.: Construction worker; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Christopher Russell Kroll, 50, of Rome, Ga.: Unknown occupation; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Renato Marcelo Loayza, 48, of Cartersville, Ga.: Tennis coach; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Russell Todd Richards, 39, of Chatsworth, Ga.: Business owner; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Brian Spencer Taylor, 58, of Gadsden, Ala.: Truck driver; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Marcos Santos Tzoy, 40, of Cartersville, Ga.: Electrician; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Henry Merrell Orne Young, 30, of Kennesaw, Ga.: Investment advisor; charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

GBI digital forensic investigators processed 11 electronic devices seized as evidence during the operation, which required months of planning.

By the numbers:

The Georgia ICAC Task Force—managed by the GBI and comprising 290 local, state and federal agencies—is one of 61 task forces nationwide created by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 2026 alone, the Georgia task force has received more than 42,000 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving technology-facilitated child exploitation.

Seventeen partner agencies participated in Operation "November Dawn," including:

Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (Special Operations Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, Uniformed Patrol Division)

Calhoun Police Department

Cartersville Police Department

Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office

Cobb County Police Department

Emerson Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Floyd County Police Department

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, Calhoun Regional Investigative Office, Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and the Georgia Cyber Crimes Center)

Gordon County Sheriff’s Office

Grovetown Police Department

Homeland Security Investigation

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Rome Police Department

Roswell Police Department

United States Secret Service

What they're saying:

State and local officials emphasized the teamwork required to track down individuals attempting to exploit children online.

"Proactive child exploitation efforts, such as Operation ‘November Dawn,’ expose the predators that are attempting to be anonymous on the internet and social media platforms. Being able to identify, arrest, and successfully prosecute these individuals is essential to protecting Georgia’s children," said GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston. "Agencies such as the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the hundreds of other Georgia law enforcement agencies that make up the Georgia ICAC Task Force are commended for prioritizing and dedicating tremendous resources to protecting Georgia’s children from these predators."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on whether additional suspects are currently being sought or what specific evidence was recovered from the 11 seized devices.

Officials noted that additional charges and arrests may follow as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Investigators warned that predators target both boys and girls, often reaching minors who create profiles on "adults-only" websites by claiming to be older, leaving them vulnerable to grooming, blackmail or assault.

Anyone with information about these cases or other instances of child exploitation can contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a report at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.