The Brief A problem with Delta’s weight-and-balance automation system delayed flights nationwide Sunday. The FAA briefly halted some flights headed to Hartsfield-Jackson before switching to a ground-delay program. Delta said the system was restored Sunday, though delays and cancellations continued as flights caught up.



A Delta Air Lines system outage disrupted flights nationwide Sunday, delaying travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

Delta outage disrupts flights

A Delta Air Lines system problem caused widespread flight delays Sunday as Thanksgiving travel picked up. The outage affected the airline’s automated weight-and-balance calculations, which help determine whether an aircraft is properly loaded and safe for takeoff. Delta crews used manual workarounds while the company worked to restore the system.

PREVIOUS STORY: Delta automation back up after Atlanta flight delays Sunday

The disruption was felt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta’s largest hub. The Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted some flights headed to Atlanta, then used a ground-delay program to manage the backlog. The FAA said the delays were "not related to any FAA air traffic systems."

Delta said its automated system was working again later Sunday, but travelers still faced lingering delays and cancellations on Monday morning as the airline worked to get flights and crews back on schedule.

Monday morning trouble

As of 9 a.m. Monday, FlightAware showed that there were 155 delays and 44 cancellations so far for today.

As expected, most of those cancellations (43) and delays (112) belong to Delta.

Passengers should check their flight status with Delta before heading to the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.