The Brief Local groups across metro Atlanta hosted Sunday holiday giveaways to provide families with turkeys, fresh produce, hot meals, and winter coats. The Belles of South DeKalb distributed weeklong Thanksgiving grocery packages to 150 families, including residents living in local hotels and motels. Atlanta Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., and the Georgia Spartans held their 15th Annual Turkey Classic.



Community organizations and local leaders across metro Atlanta came together on Sunday to ensure families, unhoused residents, and hotel dwellers have food and warm clothing ahead of Thanksgiving.

What we know:

The woman-led nonprofit Belles of South DeKalb hosted its inaugural Bellesgiving event on Sunday after raising funds to supply 150 families with Thanksgiving grocery packages.

Alongside the groceries, attendees received free hot meals, health screenings, and winter coats.

Founder Ashanti Andrews said she designed the effort to ensure families are left with enough resources to last longer than just the holiday.

"People need help all season long," Andrews said, noting that unhoused individuals stopped by to pick up coats, jackets, and hats.

Andrews explained that the grocery packages were intentionally stocked to last a full week because children are out of school during the Thanksgiving break, creating an extra financial burden for parents.

She also prioritized reaching families living in South DeKalb hotels and motels who have limited access to kitchens and food storage.

Dig deeper:

In a separate Sunday event, Atlanta Council member Michael Julian Bond partnered with Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. and the Georgia Spartans to host their 15th Annual Turkey Classic and Turkey Giveaway.

The free community celebration combined basketball, music, and entertainment with distribution of turkeys and fresh produce.

One event organizer noted that "everybody struggling for food," adding that because the neighborhood sits in a food desert, giving out turkeys, fresh fruit, and fresh produce is the least they can do for the community.

An attendee echoed the sentiment, saying, "It gives a joyous feeling to know that people still care about giving, you know, helping others that are less fortunate."

What we don't know:

Officials and event organizers have not yet confirmed the exact street addresses for either giveaway or the total number of turkeys distributed at the 15th Annual Turkey Classic.