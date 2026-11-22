Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for the person pictured after a reported robbery and sexual battery at a store on Moreland Avenue on November 21, 2026. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a business and committed sexual battery at 428 Moreland Ave SE on Saturday night. Investigators released surveillance video and photos of the man, who ran away on foot with approximately $500 in cash. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to the suspect.



Atlanta police investigators are asking the public to help identify a man accused of robbing a clerk at gunpoint and committing sexual battery at a business on Moreland Avenue SE Saturday night, according to police.

What happened:

Atlanta police officers responded to a robbery report at 428 Moreland Ave SE at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Investigators learned a man entered the business, pointed a firearm at a store clerk, and took approximately $500.

Before running away on foot with the stolen money, the man also committed sexual battery against the clerk, according to the preliminary investigation.

Police released surveillance photos and video of the suspect as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, police said.

Tipsters do not need to share their name or any identifying details to qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or using the P3 Tips app, according to police.