The Brief A 17-year-old girl was shot Saturday night at 375 18th St NW in Atlanta following an argument among several people. Paramedics rushed the alert and conscious teen to a local hospital after officers found her at the scene around 8:38 p.m. Atlanta police arrested a 15-year-old boy nearby and charged him with aggravated assault and multiple firearm offenses.



A dispute between several people escalated into gunfire Saturday night, leaving a 17-year-old girl wounded in northwest Atlanta and a 15-year-old boy in custody.

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded to a report of a person shot at 375 18th Street NW at approximately 8:38 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot.

She was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene before an ambulance took her to the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates a dispute between several individuals escalated into the shooting.

Responding officers located and arrested a 15-year-old boy near the intersection of State St NW and 17th St NW during the investigation.

Police transported the teen to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

Authorities charged the 15-year-old with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 years, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect, nor have they confirmed what sparked the initial argument.